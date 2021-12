Home alone, tryin' not to eat

Distract myself with pornography

I hate the way she looks at me

I can't stand the dialogue, she would never be

That satisfied, it's a male fantasy

I'm going back to therapy

'Cause I loved you then and I love you now

And I don't know how

Guess it's hard to know when nobody else comes around

If I'm getting over you

Or just pretending to

Be alright, convince myself I hate you

I got a call from a girl I used to know

We were inseparable years ago

Thought we'd get along but it wasn't so

And it's all I think about when I'm behind the wheel

I worry this is how I'm always gonna feel

But nothing lasts, I know the deal

But I loved you then and I love you now

And I don't know how

Guess it's hard to know when nobody else comes around

If I'm getting over you

Or just pretending to

Be alright, convince myself I hate you

Can't get over you

No matter what I do

I know I should but I could never hate you