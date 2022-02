Ed Sheeran y Taylor Swift continúan en ‘The Joker and the Queen’ la historia de ‘Everything has changed’

How was I to know

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards closed

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know

You think that what makes a king

Is gold

A palace and diamond rings

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I folded

You saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen