Imagine Dragons se monta su propio ‘Thriller’ en ‘Bones’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Dan Reynolds termina con la cabeza arrancada...

El próximo 1 de julio, Imagine Dragons pondrá a la venta la segunda entrega de su nuevo proyecto discográfico. Mercury Act 2 será un álbum que contendrá 18 canciones, la primera de las cuales presentaron por primera vez en el mes de marzo: Bones. Un mes después ha recibido su correspondiente videoclip.

La formación de Las Vegas (Nevada, Estados Unidos) se ha montado su propio Thriller, el clásico de Michael Jackson, en una canción que habla directamente de la vida y la muerte y que explota con un estribillo que no podrás quitarte de la cabeza.

Todos los miembros de la formación han pasado por intensas sesiones de rodaje y maquillaje para convertirse en muertos vivientes en un clip que termina con la cabeza de Dan Reynolds arrancada.

Como os contamos hace unas semanas, el vocalista de la formación aseguraba que "Bones es un reflejo de mi constante obsesión por la finitud y la fragilidad de la vida. Siempre estoy en busca de alguna evidencia que me convenza de que hay más por venir - que la vida es realmente eterna en algún sentido. Como todavía no lo he encontrado, intento al menos soñar con lo que se sentiría al vencer a la muerte en una canción".

Bones se convierte así en la primera canción oficial de Mercury Act 2 sin que de momento haya trascendido el nombre de los otros 17 temas que acompañarán a este single. Tampoco ha habido confirmación oficial de que el grupo vaya a contar con alguna colaboración para este elepé que completará Mercury - Act 1 que se lanzó el 3 de septiembre del pasado 2021.

letra de bones de imagine dragons

Gimme, gimme, gimme some time to think

I'm in the bathroom, looking at me

Face in the mirror is all I need (ooh)

Wait until the reaper takes my life

Never gonna get me out alive

I will live a thousand million lives (ooh)

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know

Where I'm losing all control

'Cause there's magic in my bones

I-I-I got this feeling in my soul

Go ahead and throw your stones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Playing with a stick of dynamite

There was never gray in black and white

There was never wrong 'til there was right (ooh, oh)

Feeling like a boulder hurtling

Seeing all the vultures circling

Burning in the flames I'm working in

Turning in a bed that's darkening

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know

Where I'm losing all control

'Cause there's magic in my bones (my bones)

I-I-I got this feeling in my soul

Go ahead and throw your stones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Look in the mirror of my mind

Turning the pages of my life

Walking the path so many paced a million times

Drown out the voices in the air

Leaving the ones that never cared

Picking the pieces up and building to the sky

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know

Where I'm losing all control

'Cause there's magic in my bones

I-I-I got this feeling in my soul

Go ahead and throw your stones

'Cause there's magic in

There goes my mind (I-I-I)

Don't mind

There goes my mind (there it goes, there it goes)

There goes my mind (I-I-I)

Don't mind (there it goes)

There goes my mind

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Será poco antes de que la banda norteamericana regrese a nuestro país para ofrecer un show muy especial con LOS40 como emisora oficial. ¡Quédate con la fecha y el lugar! El 11 de julio de 2022 en el Monte Do Gozo en Santiago de Compostela con Mother Mother y Dani como artistas invitados.

