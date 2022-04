Sam Smith lanza un poderoso mensaje sobre su identidad en ‘Love me more’, mira el vídeo y la letra

Have you ever felt like being somebody else

Feeling like the mirror isn't good for your health

Every day I'm trying not to hate myself

But lately it's not hurting like it did before

Maybe I am learning how to love me more

It used to burn

Every insult, every word

But it helped me learn

Self worth I had to earn

So I tried every night

To sit with sorrow

And eventually it set me free

Have you ever felt like being somebody else

Feeling like the mirror isn't good for your health

Every day I'm trying not to hate myself

But lately it's not hurting like it did before

Maybe I am learning how to love me more

Just a little bit

Love me more

Just a little bit

Love me more

Oh no

Love me more

Just a little bit

Love me more

I used to cry myself to sleep at night

I'd blame the sky when the mess was in my mind

I couldn't see, I couldn't breathe

So I sat with sorrow

And eventually it set me free

Have you ever felt like being somebody else

Feeling like the mirror isn't good for your health

Every day I'm trying not to hate myself

But lately it's not hurting like it did before

Maybe I am learning how to love me more

Just a little bit

Love me more

Just a little bit

Love me more

Oh I'm gonna try to

Love me more

With a little bit of love

Love me more

Love me more

Love me more

Love me more

Love me more

Oh, gonna love me more, gonna love me more

Oh, gonna love me more

Oh, gonna love me more

Oh, gonna love me more