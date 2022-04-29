Justin Bieber se monta ‘una de espías con chica Bond’ en ‘Honest’, mira el vídeo y la letra

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut

I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song)

Off top you the sun in my morning

I tried to get away but its boring

You're my safe haven

I need it all alone

And you my dime piece

And I can't take less than one

You the (whew)

You the one

Trinity you like three in one

Ratio ten to one

You get spicy

I like that cajun on you

On occasion

That's your testimony

I like that hazel on you

I look straight in your eyes

Holy matrimony

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut

I copped it (copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song)

Yeah honest

Spicy I like it

Facetime me the weed I just might buy it

Throw it back on the couch I just might try (Ohhhh spicy)

Damn that booty thick

I like it

Hey Justin B

I know you don't do this often

But this here sneak and geek

Fuck that Mclaren

Im ridin the jeep

I got in the club with all of my thugs

Im packing that pistol Pete

Better watch your mouth

Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap

I was selling thee nickels and dimes in dubs

But crack in my sock it ain't me

But baby I like it

Imma pull that double R to your crib just for once

It's 23 when you get dunked

Me and JB smokin skunk

Oh honest

Honest (honest)

Your modest

I like it (I like it)

You stay down

And you the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut

I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song) Oh honest