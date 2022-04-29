Justin Bieber se monta ‘una de espías con chica Bond’ en ‘Honest’, mira el vídeo y la letra
Nieve y chocolate caliente, sí, pero también tiroteos y acción
A comienzos de esta semana Justin Bieber sorprendía al mundo con el anuncio inesperado de I'm funny. Una sorpresa que parecía ponernos sobre la pista del inicio de una nueva etapa musical en la carrera del canadiense. Y así fue aunque no de a manera que esperábamos. Porque esa canción en relidad fue una especie de intro con un vídeo rodado dentro del verdadero vídeo de su verdadero sencillo: Honest.
Cole Bennett fue el encargado de rodar con su teléfono esa 'broma' audiovisual que sirvió para confirmar la colaboración de Don Toliver y para desvelar que parte del vídeo se rodaría con chroma key simulando paisajes nevados.
Y de eso va Honest, de nieve y chocolate caliente pero también de tiroteos y acción. Porque el músico canadiense se ha montado una buena "peli de espías con chica bond' para presentar su nueva canción junto a uno de sus habituales colaboradores en los últimos tiempos.
De momento no sabemos nada más allá de este Honest con el que Justin Bieber vuelve a la primera línea de la actualidad musical tras algunos meses sin publicar canción algo que en años atrás era raro ya que completó hasta en tres ocasiones su disco Justice con diferentes reediciones.
letra de honest de justin bieber y don toliver
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest)
Find you in the cut
I copped it (I copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song)
Off top you the sun in my morning
I tried to get away but its boring
You're my safe haven
I need it all alone
And you my dime piece
And I can't take less than one
You the (whew)
You the one
Trinity you like three in one
Ratio ten to one
You get spicy
I like that cajun on you
On occasion
That's your testimony
I like that hazel on you
I look straight in your eyes
Holy matrimony
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut
I copped it (copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song)
Yeah honest
Spicy I like it
Facetime me the weed I just might buy it
Throw it back on the couch I just might try (Ohhhh spicy)
Damn that booty thick
I like it
Hey Justin B
I know you don't do this often
But this here sneak and geek
Fuck that Mclaren
Im ridin the jeep
I got in the club with all of my thugs
Im packing that pistol Pete
Better watch your mouth
Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap
I was selling thee nickels and dimes in dubs
But crack in my sock it ain't me
But baby I like it
Imma pull that double R to your crib just for once
It's 23 when you get dunked
Me and JB smokin skunk
Oh honest
Honest (honest)
Your modest
I like it (I like it)
You stay down
And you the baddest (baddest)
Find you in the cut
I copped it (I copped it)
Honest (honest)
You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)
It's 23 when you get dunked on (splash)
I put it in and that's your song (and that's your song) Oh honest
Don Toliver vuelve a colaborar con Justin Bieber después de que ambos artistas unieran sus talentos en el tema Don't Go que Skrillex publicó el pasado año y que inicialmente se había rumoreado que iba a formar parte del que fue disco de la estrella canadiense Justice (2021).
Honest continúa con la línea del músico canadiense de apostar por los sonidos hip-hop y R&B con algún toque trap que ha enamorado a sus fans.
