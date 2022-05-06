Lady Gaga se convierte en una ídola del aire en ‘Hold my hand’, mira el vídeo y la letra
Su espectacular canción para la BSO de la película Top Gun 2 Maverick
El camino de Lady Gaga transcurre en los últimos años en un camino cada vez más cercano al de la industria del cine. Ha arrasado con Ha nacido una estrella y Gucci y su faceta musical no para de regalarnos grandes canciones para sus proyectos en la gran pantalla. El último, Hold my hand.
La Germanotta acaba de presentar el videoclip de su espectacular canción para la banda sonora original de la película Top Gun 2 Maverick. El tema convierte a la neoyorquina en una auténtica ídola del aire.
"Cuando escribí esta canción para Top Gun: Maverick, no me di cuenta de las múltiples capas que abarcaba el corazón de la película, mi propia psique y la naturaleza del mundo en el que vivimos. Llevo años trabajando en ella, perfeccionándola, intentando hacerla nuestra" confesó la artista
Como si fuera el propio Maverick, Lady Gaga da rienda suelta a todo su potencial romántico con una balada que ya habíamos podido disfrutar al completo hace unos días pero al que las imágenes del videoclip le dan un toque aún más épico.
No cabe duda de que la solista ha ofrecido la mejor faceta de sí misma como intérprete pese a que su participación en este proyecto no haya sido tan inmersivo como sus anteriores aventuras cinematográficas.
letra de hold my hand de lady gaga
To tell me you need me
Hold my hand, everything will be okay
I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey
Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms
I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long
To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleeding
You don't need to show me again
But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you
I won't let go 'til the end
So cry tonight
But don't you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won't leave 'til I understand
Promise me, just hold my hand
Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes
That fear that's inside you will lift, give it time
I can see everything you're blind to now
Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how
To tell me you need me, I see that you're bleeding
You don't need to show me again
But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you
I won't let go 'til the end
So cry tonight
But don't you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won't leave 'til I understand
Promise you'll just hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my
Hold my hand, my hand
I'll be right here, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my
Hold my hand, my hand
I'll be right here, hold my hand
I know you're scared and your pain is imperfect
But don't you give up on yourself
I've heard a story, a girl, she once told me
That I would be happy again
Hold my hand
Hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand
I heard from the heavens
"Cuando te sientas solo, triste, apartado del mundo, lejos de ti y de otros, sostén mi mano. Algún día quizás sea lo suficientemente fuerte como para sostener la tuya. Te amo con todo mi corazón por todos los años en los que he sido bendecida para cantar, escribir canciones, producir y actuar para ti. Gracias" escribió la artista en sus redes sociales.
Hold my hand ha sido coescrita por Lady Gaga y BloodPop; y coproducida por Lady Gaga y BloodPop con la colaboración de Ben Rice.
