El camino de Lady Gaga transcurre en los últimos años en un camino cada vez más cercano al de la industria del cine. Ha arrasado con Ha nacido una estrella y Gucci y su faceta musical no para de regalarnos grandes canciones para sus proyectos en la gran pantalla. El último, Hold my hand.

La Germanotta acaba de presentar el videoclip de su espectacular canción para la banda sonora original de la película Top Gun 2 Maverick. El tema convierte a la neoyorquina en una auténtica ídola del aire.

"Cuando escribí esta canción para Top Gun: Maverick, no me di cuenta de las múltiples capas que abarcaba el corazón de la película, mi propia psique y la naturaleza del mundo en el que vivimos. Llevo años trabajando en ella, perfeccionándola, intentando hacerla nuestra" confesó la artista

Como si fuera el propio Maverick, Lady Gaga da rienda suelta a todo su potencial romántico con una balada que ya habíamos podido disfrutar al completo hace unos días pero al que las imágenes del videoclip le dan un toque aún más épico.

No cabe duda de que la solista ha ofrecido la mejor faceta de sí misma como intérprete pese a que su participación en este proyecto no haya sido tan inmersivo como sus anteriores aventuras cinematográficas.

letra de hold my hand de lady gaga

To tell me you need me

Hold my hand, everything will be okay

I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey

Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms

I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long

To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleeding

You don't need to show me again

But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you

I won't let go 'til the end

So cry tonight

But don't you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won't leave 'til I understand

Promise me, just hold my hand

Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes

That fear that's inside you will lift, give it time

I can see everything you're blind to now

Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how

To tell me you need me, I see that you're bleeding

You don't need to show me again

But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you

I won't let go 'til the end

So cry tonight

But don't you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won't leave 'til I understand

Promise you'll just hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my

Hold my hand, my hand

I'll be right here, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my

Hold my hand, my hand

I'll be right here, hold my hand

I know you're scared and your pain is imperfect

But don't you give up on yourself

I've heard a story, a girl, she once told me

That I would be happy again

Hold my hand

Hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand

I heard from the heavens

"Cuando te sientas solo, triste, apartado del mundo, lejos de ti y de otros, sostén mi mano. Algún día quizás sea lo suficientemente fuerte como para sostener la tuya. Te amo con todo mi corazón por todos los años en los que he sido bendecida para cantar, escribir canciones, producir y actuar para ti. Gracias" escribió la artista en sus redes sociales.

Hold my hand ha sido coescrita por Lady Gaga y BloodPop; y coproducida por Lady Gaga y BloodPop con la colaboración de Ben Rice.

