Calvin Harris arranca la era ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ con ‘Potion’ junto a Dua Lipa y Young Thug

In the whip on a Tuesday night

with the music high

And you by my side, side

Top down, and the moon is high,

and the mood is right

And you by my side, side, yeah

Late night conversations,

electric emotions

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex

And it's a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin',

mental stimulation

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex appeal

And it's a moment (Ah),

yeah (Ah, ah, ah, ah, yeah), yeah

I've been catchin' love off a backboard

Runnin' from your love, that's what this track for

F*ckin' every bitch and never tell 'em, no

I just beat their back in like an Orеo

I've been catchin' love off a backboard

Runnin' from your love, that's what this track for

Buy niggas' bitchеs from the corner store

Dawg, why you wanna do that? I don't even know

I'm like Lebron James in the finals

We 14Hunna, just like a minor

I'm yellin' "Free BD" with the sinus

Fifteen main hoes 'cause I'm undecided

I'm kickin' shit, karate, ooh

I'm servin' bricks on body, ooh

F*ck the bitch, kept the challenge, ooh

Gucci flip flops and joggers, ooh, ooh

In the whip on a Tuesday night

with the music high

And you by my side, side

Top down, and the moon is high,

and the mood is right

And you by my side, side, yeah

Late night conversations,

electric emotions

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex

And it's a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin',

mental stimulation

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex appeal

And it's a moment (Ah),

yeah, yeah, yeah

Feelin' fly tonight, yeah, yeah

Go with the motherf*ckin' vibe, yeah

It's goin' down tonight, oh, yeah

But don't you leave, don't you move

Ba-da-bing, ba-da-boom 'bout you, one, oh

Late night conversations,

electric emotions

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex

And it's a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin',

mental stimulation

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex appeal

And it's a moment (Ah),

yeah, yeah, yeah

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex

And it's a potion, yeah

Sprinkle with a little bit of sex appeal

And it's a moment (yeah)