Pink responde con la canción ‘Irrelevant’ a quienes silenciaron su protesta

Si algo ha caracterizado a Pink durante todos estos años es que es una mujer fuerte, poderosa y que nunca teme hablar con sinceridad por muy espinoso que sea el tema. Por eso cuando hace unas semanas se abolió el derecho federal al aborto en EE UU, la solista estadounidense acudió a las redes sociales a expresar su descontento por este retroceso en los derechos de las mujeres. Unos mensajes que algunos ultraderechistas aprovecharon para lanzarle aún más odio: "cállate y dedícate a cantar".

Pero la estrategia no parece haberles salido muy bien a esas mentes poco pensantes porque si la protesta original de la cantante y compositora quedaba limitada a sus seguidores, su respuesta a quienes intentaron silenciarla fue aceptar el desafío. Y ese desafío se ha convertido en una canción, Irrelevant, que se va a escuchar en todo el mundo.

Esa es la decisión que ha tomado la intérprete y que ha compartido con todo el mundo a través de sus redes sociales donde empezó a adelantar el proceso de creación de esta canción. Y no tendremos que esperar semanas ni meses para escucharla porque ya se ha estrenado a través de las principales plataformas de streaming tanto de vídeo como de audio.

En la captura que acompaña al vídeo vemos a Pink sacar a pasear el dedo corazón. No ha sido el único mensaje que ha querido mandar a todos aquellos que intentaron hacerla callar asegurando que se tenía que dedicar solo a la música. Para ellos hay palabras como hipócrita o ignorante dentro de un tema en el que se habla de los derechos de las mujeres no solo a decidir sobre su cuerpo sino también a poder expresarse libremente sin el odio imperante en la mente de unos pocos.

"Me desperté, me calentaron, escribí una canción y llegará pronto" escribió en sus redes sociales hace poco más de 24 horas adelantando el estreno que estaba a punto de producirse. Queda claro que nada ni nadie puede silenciar a otra persona cuando quiere luchar por sus derechos.

Esta es la letra de la canción de Irrelevant

I think it might rain today

Ash on the ground

Took all the heat we could take

And then burnt it down

Now it's a real parade

We're all welcome now

As long as you feel afraid

That's what's it about

You can call me irrelevant, insignificant

You can try to make me small

I'll be your heretic, you fuckin' hypocrite

I won't think of you at all

Sticks and stones and all that shit

Does Jesus love the ignorant?

I like to think he'd gladly take us all

The kids are not alright

None of us are right

I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight

'Cause I still feel alive

The kids are not alright (Not alright)

None of us are right (None of us are right)

I'm tirеd but I won't sleep tonight

'Cause I still feel alive

I can't tell thе difference

Between fight or flight

I guess I'm indifferent

Since I don't have the right

I stay under covers now

I'm afraid to go out

I'll wait for tornadoes

To come take me out

You can say that I'm ignorant, insignificant

But I've been here all along

I'll be your heretic, you fuckin' hypocrite

You can't ever catch us all

Sticks and stones and all that shit

Does Jesus know I'm innocent?

I'd like to think he'd gladly take us all

The kids are not alright, no (Not alright)

None of us are right (None of us are right)

I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight

'Cause I still feel alive

The kids are not alright (The kids are not alright)

None of us are right (None of us are right)

I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight

'Cause I still feel alive

Oh-oh yeah

Girls just wanna have rights

So, why do we have to fight? (Oh)

Girls just wanna have rights

So, why do we have to fight? (Oh)

Girls just wanna have rights

So, why do we have to fight? (Whoa, yeah)

Girls just wanna have rights (Oh-oh, yeah)

So why do we have to fight? (Oh)

The kids are not alright, no

'Cause none of us are right

I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight

'Cause I still feel alive

These kids are not alright

None of us are right

I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight

I still feel alive

You can call me irrelevant, insignificant

I won't call on you at all