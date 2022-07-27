Síguenos:

Post Malone y Doja Cat juntos en ‘I like you’, su clip más atrevido: mira el vídeo y la letra

La solista, en plan diva, musa y diosa: ¡Viva el amor (y el sexo)!

redes_sociales_zw1

Las más de 3 millones de reproducciones que acumula el vídeo desde su estreno este pasado fin de semana dejan claro que I like you (A Happier song) se ha convertido en uno de los hits del momento. Y lo es por varias razones: porque supone el regreso de Post Malone con un nuevo álbum de estudio y también el de Doja Cat tras sus problemas de salud.

La solista se presenta en esta nueva colaboración después de atravesar una de las etapas más duras de su carrera de la que aún se está recuperando. Poca broma sus afecciones en la garganta que la han obligado a pasar por quirófano. Pero para redimirse en el videoclip aparece en plan diva, musa y diosa.

Con poca ropa (y en la gran mayoría de planos sin nada) o con unos adornos de flores los dos solistas hacen una reivindicación del deseo, de la pasión, del amor y, por qué no decirlo, también del sexo. Y en estos tiempos en los que el odio intenta imponerse sobre el amor, canciones como esta y clips como este son más necesarios que nunca.

Pero para poder ser aptos para todos los públicos se censuran las partes más desinhibidas pixelando el topless y algo más de Doja Cat y colocándo las flores estratégicamente en su cuerpo. No es la primera vez (ni será la última) que Doja Cat nos exhibe su lado más travieso y físico.

I Like You (A Happier Song) es una de las 14 canciones que completan Twelve Carat Toothace, el cuarto álbum de Post Malone. Aunque en cuatro años no ha sacado nuevo disco, sí nos ha deleitado con colaboraciones potentes como I DID IT, junto a DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Lil Baby y Megan Thee Stallion.

Letra de I like you (A happier song) de post malone y Doja cat

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

Oh girl I know you only like it fancy

So I pull up in that Maybach Candy

Yea your boyfriend'll never understand me

Cuz I'm bout to pull his girl like a hammy, hammy

Lets take a lil' dip lil' lady

Hit PCH 180

Yeah I've been thinkin' lately

That I need someone to save me

Now that I'm famous I've got hoes all around me, but

I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me, so

Please be true don't fuck around on me

I need someone to share this heart with me

Fill you up then run it back again

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

Let me know when you free

Cuz I been tryna hit it all week babe

Why you acting all sweet

I know that you want lil ol me

I get a little OD

But ain't shit new to a freak

Let me drop bands put a jewel in ya teeth

He love the way I drip turn the pool to a beach And i coulda copped a Birkin but I cop Celine

Why we got the same taste for the finer things

Brand new n***a with the same old team

Now he got me on a leash cuz he said no strings

You know I'm cool with that

Stole the pussy you ain't get sued for that

Wonder what a n***a might do for that

I could be your Chaka where Rufus at

80 in the Benz when the roof go back

They don't want to see us get too attached

I just gotta feeling that we might be friends for a long long time

You don't mind and you know I like you for that

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

I just want you, I just want you

Your heart's so big but that ass is huge

Just want you, oh baby do

You like me too, ooh, ooh

Girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do, I do

También, su vida ha estado muy marcada por la depresión que sufrió y de la que ha hablado abiertamente en Billboard: "Me mudé a Utah y he mejorado mucho mi salud mental. Ha sido muy bueno. Es algo que tenía que hacer porque Los Ángeles me estaba haciendo daño. Fue complicado, pero mereció la pena".

Dos artistas que se han reencontrado en un momento duro de su carrera y de donde ha surgido esta feliz reivindicación del amor libre.

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

Escucha la radio en directo

Los40
En directo

Tu contenido empezará después la publicidad

HOY EN LOS40

PODCAST

PROGRAMACIÓN

PLAYLISTS

Compartir

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad