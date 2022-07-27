Post Malone y Doja Cat juntos en ‘I like you’, su clip más atrevido: mira el vídeo y la letra

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

Oh girl I know you only like it fancy

So I pull up in that Maybach Candy

Yea your boyfriend'll never understand me

Cuz I'm bout to pull his girl like a hammy, hammy

Lets take a lil' dip lil' lady

Hit PCH 180

Yeah I've been thinkin' lately

That I need someone to save me

Now that I'm famous I've got hoes all around me, but

I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me, so

Please be true don't fuck around on me

I need someone to share this heart with me

Fill you up then run it back again

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

Let me know when you free

Cuz I been tryna hit it all week babe

Why you acting all sweet

I know that you want lil ol me

I get a little OD

But ain't shit new to a freak

Let me drop bands put a jewel in ya teeth

He love the way I drip turn the pool to a beach And i coulda copped a Birkin but I cop Celine

Why we got the same taste for the finer things

Brand new n***a with the same old team

Now he got me on a leash cuz he said no strings

You know I'm cool with that

Stole the pussy you ain't get sued for that

Wonder what a n***a might do for that

I could be your Chaka where Rufus at

80 in the Benz when the roof go back

They don't want to see us get too attached

I just gotta feeling that we might be friends for a long long time

You don't mind and you know I like you for that

Oh girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans

I like you

I do

We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan

I like you

I do, I do

I just want you, I just want you

Your heart's so big but that ass is huge

Just want you, oh baby do

You like me too, ooh, ooh

Girl I like you,

I do

I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz

I like you

I do, I do