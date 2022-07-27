Post Malone y Doja Cat juntos en ‘I like you’, su clip más atrevido: mira el vídeo y la letra
La solista, en plan diva, musa y diosa: ¡Viva el amor (y el sexo)!
Las más de 3 millones de reproducciones que acumula el vídeo desde su estreno este pasado fin de semana dejan claro que I like you (A Happier song) se ha convertido en uno de los hits del momento. Y lo es por varias razones: porque supone el regreso de Post Malone con un nuevo álbum de estudio y también el de Doja Cat tras sus problemas de salud.
La solista se presenta en esta nueva colaboración después de atravesar una de las etapas más duras de su carrera de la que aún se está recuperando. Poca broma sus afecciones en la garganta que la han obligado a pasar por quirófano. Pero para redimirse en el videoclip aparece en plan diva, musa y diosa.
Con poca ropa (y en la gran mayoría de planos sin nada) o con unos adornos de flores los dos solistas hacen una reivindicación del deseo, de la pasión, del amor y, por qué no decirlo, también del sexo. Y en estos tiempos en los que el odio intenta imponerse sobre el amor, canciones como esta y clips como este son más necesarios que nunca.
Pero para poder ser aptos para todos los públicos se censuran las partes más desinhibidas pixelando el topless y algo más de Doja Cat y colocándo las flores estratégicamente en su cuerpo. No es la primera vez (ni será la última) que Doja Cat nos exhibe su lado más travieso y físico.
I Like You (A Happier Song) es una de las 14 canciones que completan Twelve Carat Toothace, el cuarto álbum de Post Malone. Aunque en cuatro años no ha sacado nuevo disco, sí nos ha deleitado con colaboraciones potentes como I DID IT, junto a DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Lil Baby y Megan Thee Stallion.
Letra de I like you (A happier song) de post malone y Doja cat
Oh girl I like you,
I do
I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz
I like you
I do
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans
I like you
I do
We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan
I like you
I do, I do
Oh girl I know you only like it fancy
So I pull up in that Maybach Candy
Yea your boyfriend'll never understand me
Cuz I'm bout to pull his girl like a hammy, hammy
Lets take a lil' dip lil' lady
Hit PCH 180
Yeah I've been thinkin' lately
That I need someone to save me
Now that I'm famous I've got hoes all around me, but
I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me, so
Please be true don't fuck around on me
I need someone to share this heart with me
Fill you up then run it back again
Oh girl I like you,
I do
I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz
I like you
I do
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans
I like you
I do
We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan
I like you
I do, I do
Let me know when you free
Cuz I been tryna hit it all week babe
Why you acting all sweet
I know that you want lil ol me
I get a little OD
But ain't shit new to a freak
Let me drop bands put a jewel in ya teeth
He love the way I drip turn the pool to a beach And i coulda copped a Birkin but I cop Celine
Why we got the same taste for the finer things
Brand new n***a with the same old team
Now he got me on a leash cuz he said no strings
You know I'm cool with that
Stole the pussy you ain't get sued for that
Wonder what a n***a might do for that
I could be your Chaka where Rufus at
80 in the Benz when the roof go back
They don't want to see us get too attached
I just gotta feeling that we might be friends for a long long time
You don't mind and you know I like you for that
Oh girl I like you,
I do
I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz
I like you
I do
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans
I like you
I do
We went to bed in France, then we woke up in Japan
I like you
I do, I do
I just want you, I just want you
Your heart's so big but that ass is huge
Just want you, oh baby do
You like me too, ooh, ooh
Girl I like you,
I do
I wanna be your friend go shoppin' in the Benz
I like you
I do, I do
También, su vida ha estado muy marcada por la depresión que sufrió y de la que ha hablado abiertamente en Billboard: "Me mudé a Utah y he mejorado mucho mi salud mental. Ha sido muy bueno. Es algo que tenía que hacer porque Los Ángeles me estaba haciendo daño. Fue complicado, pero mereció la pena".
Dos artistas que se han reencontrado en un momento duro de su carrera y de donde ha surgido esta feliz reivindicación del amor libre.
Comentarios