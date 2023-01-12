Síguenos:

Las grandes estrellas del rock reaccionan al fallecimiento de Jeff Beck

El guitarrista británico ha muerto tras contraer repentinamente una meningitis

Jeff Beck. / Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Ayer miércoles llegaba la triste noticia: el guitarrista británico Jeff Beck, quien tocó en varias bandas influyentes de las décadas de los 60 y 70, y considerado uno de los guitarristas más importantes en la historia del rock, moría a los 78 años.

"En nombre de su familia, compartimos con profunda tristeza la noticia del fallecimiento de Jeff Beck. Tras contraer repentinamente una meningitis bacteriana, falleció ayer en paz. Su familia pide privacidad mientras procesan esta tremenda pérdida", han informado fuentes cercanas a Jeff Beck.

La muerte del músico ha provocado una ola de reacciones en el mundo del rock, con artistas como Rod Stewart, quien considera a Beck "de otro planeta" o Gene Simmons, bajista de del grupo Kiss, que instó a sus seguidores a "escuchar los dos primeros álbumes de Jeff Beck Group y contemplar la grandeza", además de afirmar que "nadie tocaba la guitarra como Jeff".

El compañero de banda de Simmons y vocalista de Kiss, Paul Stanley, también recordaba a su amigo: "Que horrible noticia. Murió Jeff Beck, uno de los maestros de la guitarra de todos los tiempos".

La reacción de Ronnie Wood y Rod Stewart, de Jeff Beck Group

"Con la muerte de Jeff Beck hemos perdido a un hombre maravilloso y uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo. Todos lo extrañaremos mucho", ha escrito Mick Jagger en Twitter.

Su compañero en los Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, también lamenta su muerte: "Ahora que Jeff se ha ido, siento que uno de mis hermanos ha dejado este mundo y lo voy a extrañar mucho. Estoy enviando muchas condolencias a Sandra, su familia y todos los que lo amaban. Quiero agradecerle todos nuestros primeros días juntos en Jeff Beck Group, conquistando América".

Por su parte, Rod Stewart recuerda también a Beck: "Jeff Beck estaba en otro planeta. Nos llevó a mí y a Ronnie Wood a los EE.UU. a finales de los 60 en su banda, The Jeff Beck Group. Y no hemos mirado atrás desde entonces. Fue uno de los pocos guitarristas que, cuando tocaba en directo, me escuchaba cantar y respondía. Jeff, eras el mejor, mi hombre. Gracias por todo. RIP."

Jon Bon Jovi, con el que colaboraba frecuentemente, lo califica como "leyenda" y Brian Wilson, miembro de The Beach Boys, recuerda su experiencia tocando con Jeff Beck en directo: "Jeff era un guitarrista genial, y mi banda y yo pudimos verlo de cerca cuando salimos de gira con él en 2013. Uno de los aspectos más destacados fue "Danny Boy", a los dos nos encantó esa canción".

Joe Perry, guitarrista de Aerosmith, también le recuerda y da el pésame a su más allegados: "Jeff Beck era el Salvador Dalí de la guitarra, verlo tocar era escuchar al máximo alquimista de 6 cuerdas crear magia en un mundo propio. Con su fallecimiento, el mundo es un lugar más pobre. Nuestro más sentido pésame para Sandra. Compartimos tu dolor".

Así le recuerdan otros músicos

Además de los mencionados, son muchos grandes del rock los que están reaccionando tras el fallecimiento de Jeff Beck: Ozzy Osbourne, Susana Hoffs (The Bangles), Paul Young, U2, Guns N' Roses, ZZ Top, Simply Red, David Gilmour y un largo etcétera.

Jeff Beck fue ganador del premio Grammy en ocho ocasiones y era miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rock por partida doble, por su carrera en solitario y como miembro del grupo Yardbirds.

