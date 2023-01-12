Las grandes estrellas del rock reaccionan al fallecimiento de Jeff Beck
El guitarrista británico ha muerto tras contraer repentinamente una meningitis
Ayer miércoles llegaba la triste noticia: el guitarrista británico Jeff Beck, quien tocó en varias bandas influyentes de las décadas de los 60 y 70, y considerado uno de los guitarristas más importantes en la historia del rock, moría a los 78 años.
"En nombre de su familia, compartimos con profunda tristeza la noticia del fallecimiento de Jeff Beck. Tras contraer repentinamente una meningitis bacteriana, falleció ayer en paz. Su familia pide privacidad mientras procesan esta tremenda pérdida", han informado fuentes cercanas a Jeff Beck.
La muerte del músico ha provocado una ola de reacciones en el mundo del rock, con artistas como Rod Stewart, quien considera a Beck "de otro planeta" o Gene Simmons, bajista de del grupo Kiss, que instó a sus seguidores a "escuchar los dos primeros álbumes de Jeff Beck Group y contemplar la grandeza", además de afirmar que "nadie tocaba la guitarra como Jeff".
Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023
El compañero de banda de Simmons y vocalista de Kiss, Paul Stanley, también recordaba a su amigo: "Que horrible noticia. Murió Jeff Beck, uno de los maestros de la guitarra de todos los tiempos".
WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023
La reacción de Ronnie Wood y Rod Stewart, de Jeff Beck Group
"Con la muerte de Jeff Beck hemos perdido a un hombre maravilloso y uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo. Todos lo extrañaremos mucho", ha escrito Mick Jagger en Twitter.
With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023
Su compañero en los Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, también lamenta su muerte: "Ahora que Jeff se ha ido, siento que uno de mis hermanos ha dejado este mundo y lo voy a extrañar mucho. Estoy enviando muchas condolencias a Sandra, su familia y todos los que lo amaban. Quiero agradecerle todos nuestros primeros días juntos en Jeff Beck Group, conquistando América".
Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/adJA4FTvVL— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023
Por su parte, Rod Stewart recuerda también a Beck: "Jeff Beck estaba en otro planeta. Nos llevó a mí y a Ronnie Wood a los EE.UU. a finales de los 60 en su banda, The Jeff Beck Group. Y no hemos mirado atrás desde entonces. Fue uno de los pocos guitarristas que, cuando tocaba en directo, me escuchaba cantar y respondía. Jeff, eras el mejor, mi hombre. Gracias por todo. RIP."
1/2— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023
Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group
and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW
2/2— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023
He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .
Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP
Jon Bon Jovi, con el que colaboraba frecuentemente, lo califica como "leyenda" y Brian Wilson, miembro de The Beach Boys, recuerda su experiencia tocando con Jeff Beck en directo: "Jeff era un guitarrista genial, y mi banda y yo pudimos verlo de cerca cuando salimos de gira con él en 2013. Uno de los aspectos más destacados fue "Danny Boy", a los dos nos encantó esa canción".
Jeff Beck… Legend. pic.twitter.com/unOceSUfSU— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) January 12, 2023
I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023
Joe Perry, guitarrista de Aerosmith, también le recuerda y da el pésame a su más allegados: "Jeff Beck era el Salvador Dalí de la guitarra, verlo tocar era escuchar al máximo alquimista de 6 cuerdas crear magia en un mundo propio. Con su fallecimiento, el mundo es un lugar más pobre. Nuestro más sentido pésame para Sandra. Compartimos tu dolor".
Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023
Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO
Así le recuerdan otros músicos
Además de los mencionados, son muchos grandes del rock los que están reaccionando tras el fallecimiento de Jeff Beck: Ozzy Osbourne, Susana Hoffs (The Bangles), Paul Young, U2, Guns N' Roses, ZZ Top, Simply Red, David Gilmour y un largo etcétera.
I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023
Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij
Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVT— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2023
On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv— Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023
Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.— U2 (@U2) January 12, 2023
The Edge.
Legendary. Rest in peace Jeff Beck.— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) January 12, 2023
Photo by David Redfern pic.twitter.com/eBMdBJ9XXB
We mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, a brilliant musician and friend. Our tours with Jeff were delights from both personal and sonic perspectives. We're thankful that we were privileged to share so many stages with him over the years and will truly miss his artistry and personality. pic.twitter.com/Dfum1hYG9R— ZZ Top (@ZZTop) January 12, 2023
I know Jeff enjoyed playing Little Wing. Here he is, phenomenal as ever. To perform a Hendrix song with him is something I will treasure for the rest of my days. #RIPJeffBeck ❤️M. https://t.co/oQOCNPjalO via @YouTube— Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) January 12, 2023
I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.— David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023
Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.
He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX
Jeff Beck fue ganador del premio Grammy en ocho ocasiones y era miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rock por partida doble, por su carrera en solitario y como miembro del grupo Yardbirds.
