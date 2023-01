La boda real y la ficticia de Rita Ora en ‘You only love me’; mira el vídeo y la letra

I'm outside your house again

freezing in the cold

Waiting for the moment

I learn to let go

I've been messed up a thousand times

with tears in my eyes

But all the pain, it fades away,

when you say it right

I try, I try, and I try

To tell myself it's alright

'Cause I'm terrified

You only love me when

The whiskey's pouring

It's four in the morning

You only love, you only love

You only love me when the

Night is over

No one to hold ya

You only love, you only love

You only love me when thе

You only love me when thе

You only love me when the

I can't believe you look at me

the way I look at you

'Cause no one's ever loved me back

the way that you do do

I've been messed up a thousand times,

but you make it right

And even on my darkest days

you show me the light

I try, I try, and I try

To tell myself it's alright

'Cause I'm terrified

You only love me when

The whiskey's pouring

It's four in the morning

You only love, you only love

You only love me when the

Night is over

No one to hold ya (oh)

You only love, you only love

You only love me when the

You only love me when the

You only love me when

The whiskey's pouring

It's four in the morning

You only love, you only love

You only love me when the

Night is over

No one to hold ya

You only love, you only love

You only love me when the