‘Another Fisherman's Tale’ lanza la caña el 11 de mayo

The captains at @InnerspaceVR have a gameplay developer diary ready for you to look at!



Then, get ready to mark your calendars, mateys; #AnotherFishermansTale docks ashore onto VR on *May 11th*!



Wishlist now! » https://t.co/eCFXH3xLDFhttps://t.co/QEpDr3iBcV