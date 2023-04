El mundo de Ed Sheeran se hace añicos en ‘Boat’; mira el vídeo y la letra

Came in through the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There's beauty when it's bleak

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe? Oh, I know

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe, I won't

But the waves won't break my boat

But the waves won't brеak my boat

Stones crash on the boardwalk

The wind rush through thе trees

I'll keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could've been

Left out long before last call

What do I need? Oh, I know

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe, I won't

But the waves won't break my boat

But the waves won't break my boat

But the waves won't break my boat

Waves won't break my boat

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe, I won't

And the waves won't break my boat