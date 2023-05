Harry Styles y una historia de amor robótica a lo Wall-E en ‘Satellite’; mira el vídeo y la letra

You got a new life,

Am I bothering you?,

Do you wanna talk?,

We share the last line,

Then we drink the wall,

Until we wanna talk,

I go round and round,

Satellite,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?,

(Spinning out waiting for you),

I'm in an LA Mood,

I don't wanna talk to you,

She said "Give me a day or two",

I go round and round,

Satellite,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?,

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?,

Right here,

Right here,

Spinning out, waiting for you,

I'm here,

Right here,

Wishing I could be there for you (be there for you)

Be there for you (for you) (for you)

Be there for you

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?,

Spinning out, waiting for you (for you) to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you (for you) to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you (for you) to pull me in,

I can see you're lonely down there,

Don't you know that I am right here?