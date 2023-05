Sam Ryder y Brian May estrenan ‘Fought and lost’ y a muchxs les recuerda a Queen

Congratulations

On Your Jubilation

Our Hearts Are Breaking

Underneath All The Applause

This Devastation

Is Of Our Own Making

But We’ve Never Tasted

This Much Bitterness Before

And Everybody Falls

But Some Of Us Are Born

To Fight And Fight And Fight Some More

So We Will See You Here

Same Time Same Place Next Year

And You May Win This Battle

But You’ll Never Win The World

Better To Have Fought At Lost

Than Never Fought At All

Go Take A Bow Your

Audience Is Waiting

We’ll Take The Shadows

Since The Limelight Isn’t Ours

We Wanted It So Bad

Gave It All We Had

Oh But Wanting It Doesn’t Always Make It Yours

This Time Was Ours To Lose

But Fortune Favors To Those Who Ride The Storm And Make It Through

So We Will See You Here

Same Time Same Place Next Year

You Can Take This Battle

Cause We Gonna Win The World

Better To Have Fought And Lost

Than Never Fought At All

So Here On The Same Ground

When The Tables Have Turned Around

Oh And Your Tears Fall

As Your World Is Crashing Down

I Hope When You See Me

You Remember That Feeling

Oh ‘Cos We’ve Have Both Seen The World From Both Sides Now

And Everybody Falls

And Life Will Tear You Down To Show You

What’s Worth Fighting For

Oh We Will See You Here

Same Time Same Place Next Year

You May Win This Battle

But You’ll Never Win The War

Better To Have Fought And Lost

Than Never Fought At All

Better To Have Fought And Lost

Than Never Fought At All