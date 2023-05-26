‘Dance the night’ de Dua Lipa, la canción que faltaba a ‘Future Nostalgia’; mira el vídeo y la letra
La británica estrena la canción principal de la banda sonora de la película Barbie
Antes de poner fin a su triunfal etapa de Future Nostalgia, a Dua Lipa le quedaba un último temazo de referencias disco que sacar. Y lo acaba de estrenar como canción principal de la banda sonora de la película Barbie. Dance the night se convierte así en la guinda a una de las apuestas sonoras más exitosas.
Los violines se dan la mano con los sintetizadores para crear una melodía perfecta para una letra repleta de sensualidad y fantasía. Y si a la fórmula le sumamos la propuesta audiovisual creada ex professo para la adaptación cinéfila del universo de la muñeca, el resultado es brutal.
Mucho rosa, ropa brilli-brilli y ajustada hasta el límite, confeti, taconazos, bolas de espejos y cuerpazos moviéndose al ritmo de la música disco son la combinación perfecta en la figura y en la voz de Dua Lipa. Y también en la de Margot Robbie a quien vemos metida en el papel de Barbie seguir la coreografía en algunos flashes de la película.
Hasta Greta Gerwig adopta también el papel de directora del videoclip poniendo a sus órdenes a la solista británica y diseñando una propuesta musical de fantasía mientras escuchamos "watch me dance the night away / My heart could be burnin’ but you won’t see it on my face / Watch me dance, dance the night away / I still keep the party running".
letra de dance the night de dua lipa
Baby, you can find me under the lights
Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just
Just come along for the ride?
Pull my outfits up tight
You can see my heartbeat tonight
I can take the heat, baby, best believe
That's the moment I shine
'Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don't give a damn
When the night's here, I don't do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance,
dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dance, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
Lately I've been moving close to the edge
Still be looking my best
I stay on the beat, you can count on me
I ain't missing no steps
'Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don't give a damn
When the night's here, I don't do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance,
dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dance, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks
They'll never see it, never see it
When my world shakes
I feel alive, I feel alive
I don't play it safe
Don't you know about me?
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place
Even when the tears are flowing like diamonds on my face
I still keep the party going, not one hair out of place
Watch me dance,
dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dance, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
Watch me dance,
dance the night away
My heart could be burning but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dance, dance the night away
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks
They'll never see it, never see it
When my world shakes
I feel alive, I feel alive
I don't play it safe
Don't you know about me?
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Dance the night
Dance the night es solo una de las canciones que formarán parte de la banda sonora original de la película Barbie. Barbie: The Album estará compuesto por canciones interpetadas por Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Pink Pantheress, Haim, Dominic Fike, Ava Max, Gayle, FIFTY FIFTY, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi... Aún quedan más nombre por confirmarse, pero también se conoce que este proyecto musical contará con Mark Ronson como productor ejecutivo. El músico y productor ya ha colaboró en el pasado con Dua Lipa en Electricity como la mitad del dúo Silk City.
Hasta Ryan Gosling se lanza a cantar como Ken en esta banda sonora en la que no echamos en falta Barbie Girl de Aqua. Porque teniendo a Dua Lipa y a Margot Robbie invitándonos a bailar toda la noche al ritmo de la música disco... ¿quién necesita más?
