    Eleni Foureira se empodera en ropa interior en Triumph

    La cantante presenta su nuevo tema electro-pop

    Con letras como "Hemos apagado el teléfono / porque sabemos divertirnos nosotras mismas / Y no, nadie puede decirnos / Hacemos lo que queremos" o "Le enseñaremos al mundo que hemos venido a quedarnos / vamos a seguir siendo fuertes" Eleni Foureira ha presentado su nueva canción: Triumph.

    Se trata de un tema de corte electro-pop en el que la cantante eurovisiva, que sorprendió a todo el mundo con la interpretación de su canción Fuego, reivindica el poder de la mujer.

    La canción ha sido compuesta por Alex Leon y Andy Nicolas y en la realización del videoclip Eleni Foureira presume de lencería tras el acuerdo que ha alcanzado con la marca que da nombre a la canción.

    Triumph es la primera apuesta musical de Eleni Foureira en este 2019 después de que en los últimos años nos haya sorprendido con Fuego, Caramela y Tómame.

    Echamos de menos el toque latino de sus últimas canciones pero seguro que en este año nos volverá a sorprender.

    LETRA DE TRIUMPH DE ELENI FOUREIRA

    Young and old, gather 'round

    Have you ever my latest sound?

    This one's bringing down the house

    Down, down, down the house

    Girls and queens and in-betweens

    In mini skirt, skinny jeans

    If you're with me let me hear you scream

    Scream, scream like a queen

    We're turning off our telephone

    'Cause we can party all night long

    And no, no one can tell us no

    We'll do what we want

    We'll play this game in our own way

    And treat life like a holiday

    Show the world we're here to stay

    Keep going strong

    This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

    You know what you deserve

    Together we'll triumph

    This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

    You know what you deserve

    Together we'll triumph

    Together we'll triumph

    We're turning off our telephone

    'Cause we can party all night long

    And we're about to steal the show

    We triumph

    We live like we're on holiday

    It ain't your problem anyway

    When all the girls can out to play

    We triumph

    This is it, now's the time

    Time for them to see us shine

    We're about to cross the line

    Cross, cross, cross the line

    You beauty queens from silver screens

    Cover girls from magazines

    Let's fulfill our wildest dreams

    Wild wild wildest dreams

    Show the goddess underneath

    Wear your heart up on your sleeve

    We might go down in history

    As we shake down this town

    Let's be who we were meant to be

    Get our R-E-S-P-E-C-T

    And if you feel the same as me

    Then sing it out loud

    This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

    You know what you deserve

    Together we'll triumph

    This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

    You know what you deserve

    Together we'll triumph

    Together we'll triumph

    We're turning off our telephone

    'Cause we can party all night long

    And we're about to steal the show

    We triumph

    We live like we're on holiday

    It ain't your problem anyway

    And all the girls can out to play

    We triumph

    Together we'll triumph

