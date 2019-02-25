Eleni Foureira se empodera en ropa interior en Triumph

Young and old, gather 'round

Have you ever my latest sound?

This one's bringing down the house

Down, down, down the house

Girls and queens and in-betweens

In mini skirt, skinny jeans

If you're with me let me hear you scream

Scream, scream like a queen

We're turning off our telephone

'Cause we can party all night long

And no, no one can tell us no

We'll do what we want

We'll play this game in our own way

And treat life like a holiday

Show the world we're here to stay

Keep going strong

This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

You know what you deserve

Together we'll triumph

This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

You know what you deserve

Together we'll triumph

Together we'll triumph

We're turning off our telephone

'Cause we can party all night long

And we're about to steal the show

We triumph

We live like we're on holiday

It ain't your problem anyway

When all the girls can out to play

We triumph

This is it, now's the time

Time for them to see us shine

We're about to cross the line

Cross, cross, cross the line

You beauty queens from silver screens

Cover girls from magazines

Let's fulfill our wildest dreams

Wild wild wildest dreams

Show the goddess underneath

Wear your heart up on your sleeve

We might go down in history

As we shake down this town

Let's be who we were meant to be

Get our R-E-S-P-E-C-T

And if you feel the same as me

Then sing it out loud

This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

You know what you deserve

Together we'll triumph

This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world

You know what you deserve

Together we'll triumph

Together we'll triumph

We're turning off our telephone

'Cause we can party all night long

And we're about to steal the show

We triumph

We live like we're on holiday

It ain't your problem anyway

And all the girls can out to play

We triumph

Together we'll triumph