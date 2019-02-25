Eleni Foureira se empodera en ropa interior en Triumph
La cantante presenta su nuevo tema electro-pop
Con letras como "Hemos apagado el teléfono / porque sabemos divertirnos nosotras mismas / Y no, nadie puede decirnos / Hacemos lo que queremos" o "Le enseñaremos al mundo que hemos venido a quedarnos / vamos a seguir siendo fuertes" Eleni Foureira ha presentado su nueva canción: Triumph.
Se trata de un tema de corte electro-pop en el que la cantante eurovisiva, que sorprendió a todo el mundo con la interpretación de su canción Fuego, reivindica el poder de la mujer.
La canción ha sido compuesta por Alex Leon y Andy Nicolas y en la realización del videoclip Eleni Foureira presume de lencería tras el acuerdo que ha alcanzado con la marca que da nombre a la canción.
Triumph es la primera apuesta musical de Eleni Foureira en este 2019 después de que en los últimos años nos haya sorprendido con Fuego, Caramela y Tómame.
Echamos de menos el toque latino de sus últimas canciones pero seguro que en este año nos volverá a sorprender.
LETRA DE TRIUMPH DE ELENI FOUREIRA
Young and old, gather 'round
Have you ever my latest sound?
This one's bringing down the house
Down, down, down the house
Girls and queens and in-betweens
In mini skirt, skinny jeans
If you're with me let me hear you scream
Scream, scream like a queen
We're turning off our telephone
'Cause we can party all night long
And no, no one can tell us no
We'll do what we want
We'll play this game in our own way
And treat life like a holiday
Show the world we're here to stay
Keep going strong
This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world
You know what you deserve
Together we'll triumph
This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world
You know what you deserve
Together we'll triumph
Together we'll triumph
We're turning off our telephone
'Cause we can party all night long
And we're about to steal the show
We triumph
We live like we're on holiday
It ain't your problem anyway
When all the girls can out to play
We triumph
This is it, now's the time
Time for them to see us shine
We're about to cross the line
Cross, cross, cross the line
You beauty queens from silver screens
Cover girls from magazines
Let's fulfill our wildest dreams
Wild wild wildest dreams
Show the goddess underneath
Wear your heart up on your sleeve
We might go down in history
As we shake down this town
Let's be who we were meant to be
Get our R-E-S-P-E-C-T
And if you feel the same as me
Then sing it out loud
This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world
You know what you deserve
Together we'll triumph
This one's for all my girls, ladies who run the world
You know what you deserve
Together we'll triumph
Together we'll triumph
We're turning off our telephone
'Cause we can party all night long
And we're about to steal the show
We triumph
We live like we're on holiday
It ain't your problem anyway
And all the girls can out to play
We triumph
Together we'll triumph
