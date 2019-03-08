Ava Max apuesta por lo diferente en So am I
Su nuevo hit tras Sweet but psycho
La cantante y compositora Ava Max está de estreno. Y no sólo porque acabe de estrenar su casillero de números 1 en la lista de LOS40 con Sweet but psycho sino porque acaba de presentar su siguiente sencillo.
A sus 25 años, la artista de Virginia (Estados Unidos) ha conquistado los rankings de todo el mundo y promete seguir haciéndolo con So am I, su nuevo single.
El videoclip comienza, como no podía ser de otra forma, con una mención a su hit mundial: Sweet but psycho, pero inmediatamente coge su propio ritmo.
La canción habla del amor a uno mismo, la auto estima y la reivindicación de lo diferente en una sociedad que quiere estereotiparnos dentro de un formato.
El videoclip nos ha recordado a algunos vídeos previos rodados en institutos. Si viendo So am I no os viene a la cabeza ...Baby One more time de Britney Spears o Fancy de Iggy Azalea con Charli XCX, necesitas echarle otro vistazo.
¡Dale al play!
LETRA DE SO AM I DE AVA MAX
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)
Can you hear the whispers all across the room?
You feel her eyes all over you like cheap perfume
You're beautiful, but misunderstood
So why you tryna be just like the neighborhood?
I can see it, I know what you're feelin'
So let me tell you 'bout my little secret
I'm a little crazy underneath this
Underneath this
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)
Oh so, dressed so fancy like Sid and Nancy (Yeah)
Walkin' Killer Queen, gotta keep 'em guessin'
So baby come pass me a lighter
We're gonna leave 'em on fire
We're the sinners and the blessings
I can see it, I know what you're feelin'
So let me tell you 'bout my little secret
I'm a little crazy underneath this
Underneath this, oh
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)
Ah-ah-ah
You're king and you're queen
You're strong and you're weak
You're bound but so free
Ah-ah-ah
So come and join me
And call me Harley
And we'll make a scene
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)
