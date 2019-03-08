¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Ava Max apuesta por lo diferente en So am I

    Su nuevo hit tras Sweet but psycho

    La cantante y compositora Ava Max está de estreno. Y no sólo porque acabe de estrenar su casillero de números 1 en la lista de LOS40 con Sweet but psycho sino porque acaba de presentar su siguiente sencillo.

    A sus 25 años, la artista de Virginia (Estados Unidos) ha conquistado los rankings de todo el mundo y promete seguir haciéndolo con So am I, su nuevo single.

    El videoclip comienza, como no podía ser de otra forma, con una mención a su hit mundial: Sweet but psycho, pero inmediatamente coge su propio ritmo.

    La canción habla del amor a uno mismo, la auto estima y la reivindicación de lo diferente en una sociedad que quiere estereotiparnos dentro de un formato.

    El videoclip nos ha recordado a algunos vídeos previos rodados en institutos. Si viendo So am I no os viene a la cabeza ...Baby One more time de Britney Spears o Fancy de Iggy Azalea con Charli XCX, necesitas echarle otro vistazo.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE SO AM I DE AVA MAX

    Do you ever feel like a misfit?

    Everything inside you is dark and twisted

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

    Can you hear the whispers all across the room?

    You feel her eyes all over you like cheap perfume

    You're beautiful, but misunderstood

    So why you tryna be just like the neighborhood?

    I can see it, I know what you're feelin'

    So let me tell you 'bout my little secret

    I'm a little crazy underneath this

    Underneath this

    Do you ever feel like a misfit?

    Everything inside you is dark and twisted

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)

    Do you ever feel like an outcast?

    You don't have to fit into the format

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

    Oh so, dressed so fancy like Sid and Nancy (Yeah)

    Walkin' Killer Queen, gotta keep 'em guessin'

    So baby come pass me a lighter

    We're gonna leave 'em on fire

    We're the sinners and the blessings

    I can see it, I know what you're feelin'

    So let me tell you 'bout my little secret

    I'm a little crazy underneath this

    Underneath this, oh

    Do you ever feel like a misfit?

    Everything inside you is dark and twisted

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)

    Do you ever feel like an outcast?

    You don't have to fit into the format

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

    Ah-ah-ah

    You're king and you're queen

    You're strong and you're weak

    You're bound but so free

    Ah-ah-ah

    So come and join me

    And call me Harley

    And we'll make a scene

    Do you ever feel like a misfit?

    Everything inside you is dark and twisted

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I)

    Do you ever feel like an outcast?

    You don't have to fit into the format

    Oh, but it's okay to be different

    'Cause baby, so am I (So am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

    VER MÁS VÍDEOS

    La primera vez de... ¡BRUNO MARS!

    La primera vez de Bruno Mars

    Luis Fonsi - Calypso [2018]

    Luis Fonsi - Calypso

    Martin Garrix feat. Khalid - Ocean [2018]

    Martin Garrix feat. Khalid - Ocean

    Jonas Blue - Rise ft. Jack & Jack [2018]

    Jonas Blue - Rise ft. Jack & Jack

    Beyonce

    Beyoncé y Jay Z - Apeshit

    Roi Méndez - Por Una Vez Más [2018]

    Roi Méndez - Por Una Vez Más

    VER MÁS

    Comentarios

    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

    Comentar