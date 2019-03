Un poderoso mensaje de autoestima en No one de Jess Glynne

Swimming in the deep end

With nowhere to go

My body's on the journey

And my mind can't let go

I'm falling into nothing

Tell me what's left to lose

'Fore I knew where I was going

And now I know I need you

They say you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

They say you're no one

Till someone missess you when you're gone

And now I feel like I've let you down

It's me now who's reaching now

I can't do this on my own

Because you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

When I hit the ground running

Trying not to give in

Every step is a hurtle

Don't know where I begin

Hold my mind wide open

When lonely is the truth

Thought I knew where I was going

And now I know I need you

They say you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

They say you're no one

Till someone misses you when you're gone

And now I feel like I've let you down

It's me now who's reaching now

I can't do this on my own

Because you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

If I came home all back down

If I have no one else around

Would you be there to pull me up

Will I be that somebody to you?

(Please tell, please tell me now)

Will I be that somebody to you?

(Please tell, please tell me now)

Could I be that somebody to you?

To you, to you, to you, to you

Could I be that somebody to you?

They say you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

They say you're no one

Till someone misses you when you're gone

And I feel like I've let you down

It's me now who's reaching now

I can't do this on my own

Because you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone

Because you're no one

Until you're somebody to someone