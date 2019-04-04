Cardi B reina la lista de nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2019

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

PREMIOS A ÁLBUMES

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17”

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

PREMIOS A CANCIONES

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say”

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”