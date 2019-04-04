¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Cardi B reina la lista de nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2019

    Seguida de Drake, Post Malone, Travis Scott y XXXTentation

    Cardi B reina la lista de nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2019

    Cardi B / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

    Los Billboard Music Awards ya están aquí. Kelly Clarkson hará los honores el próximo 1 de mayo en el MGM Garden Arena de Las Vegas. Pero no estará sola, sino acompañada de una amplia gama de los artistas más solicitados del momento. Artistas que, por cierto, aparecen en la lista de nominados que Billboard acaba de hacer pública.

    Entre ellos, destaca Cardi B, quien está nominada, nada más y nada menos, que 21 veces en 18 categorías. Aunque no logre superar el record de Drake y The Chainsmokers con 22 nominaciones en 2017, es todo un logro para la intérprete de I Like It. A ésta le siguen Drake y Post Malone con 17 nominaciones, Travis Scott con 12 y XXXTentation con 10.

    De entre todos los artistas que aparecen en la lista, y tal y como indica Billboard en su página web, destacan Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper que, tras ganar un Óscar a la Mejor Canción, continúan optando a hacerse con las mejores estatuillas.

    NOMINADOS A LOS BBMAs 2019

    Top Artist:
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

    Top New Artist:
    Bazzi
    Juice Wrld
    Lil Baby
    Dua Lipa
    Ella Mai

    Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
    Dan + Shay
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    Dua Lipa

    Top Male Artist:
    Drake
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott
    Ed Sheeran
    XXXTentacion

    Top Female Artist:
    Cardi B
    Ariana Grande
    Halsey
    Ella Mai
    Taylor Swift

    Top Duo/Group:
    BTS
    Dan + Shay
    Imagine Dragons
    Maroon 5
    Panic! At The Disco

    Top Billboard 200 Artist:
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott
    XXXTentacion

    Top Hot 100 Artist:
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Juice Wrld
    Post Malone

    Top Streaming Songs Artist:
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Post Malone
    XXXTentacion

    Top Song Sales Artist:
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Imagine Dragons
    Lady Gaga
    Post Malone

    Top Radio Songs Artist:
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Ariana Grande
    Maroon 5
    Post Malone

    Top Social Artist:
    BTS
    EXO
    GOT7
    Ariana Grande
    Louis Tomlinson

    Top Touring Artist:
    Beyoncé & JAY-Z
    Bruno Mars
    Ed Sheeran
    Taylor Swift
    Justin Timberlake

    Top R&B Artist:
    H.E.R.
    Khalid
    Ella Mai
    The Weeknd
    XXXTentacion

    Top R&B Male Artist:
    Khalid
    The Weeknd
    XXXTentacion

    Top R&B Female Artist:
    H.E.R.
    Ella Mai
    Queen Naija

    Top R&B Tour:
    Beyoncé & JAY-Z
    Childish Gambino
    Bruno Mars

    Top Rap Artist:
    Cardi B
    Drake
    Juice Wrld
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

    Top Rap Male Artist:
    Drake
    Post Malone
    Travis Scott

    Top Rap Female Artist:
    Cardi B
    City Girls
    Nicki Minaj

    Top Rap Tour:
    Beyoncé & JAY-Z
    Drake
    Travis Scott

    Top Country Artist:
    Jason Aldean
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line

    Top Country Male Artist:
    Jason Aldean
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs

    Top Country Female Artist:
    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood

    Top Country Duo/Group:
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Old Dominion

    Top Country Tour:
    Luke Bryan
    Kenny Chesney
    Shania Twain

    Top Rock Artist:
    Imagine Dragons
    Lovelytheband
    Panic! At The Disco
    Queen
    Twenty One Pilots

    Top Rock Tour:
    Elton John
    The Rolling Stones
    U2

    Top Latin Artist:
    Anuel AA
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Ozuna
    Romeo Santos

    Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
    Calvin Harris
    Kygo
    Marshmello
    Odesza
    The Chainsmokers

    Top Christian Artist:
    Cory Asbury
    Lauren Daigle
    For King & Country
    Hillsong Worship
    MercyMe

    Top Gospel Artist:
    Kirk Franklin
    Koryn Hawthorne
    Tori Kelly
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard
    Marvin Sapp

    PREMIOS A ÁLBUMES

    Top Billboard 200 Album:
    Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
    Drake “Scorpion”
    Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
    Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
    XXXTentacion “?”

    Top Soundtrack:
    “13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
    “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
    “The Greatest Showman”

    Top R&B Album:
    Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
    H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
    Khalid “American Teen”
    The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
    XXXTentacion “17”

    Top Rap Album:
    Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
    Drake “Scorpion”
    Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
    Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
    XXXTentacion “?”

    Top Country Album:
    Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
    Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
    Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
    Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
    Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

    Top Rock Album:
    Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
    Imagine Dragons “Origins”
    Mumford & Sons “Delta”
    Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
    Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

    Top Latin Album:
    Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
    Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
    J Balvin “Vibras”
    Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
    Ozuna “Aura”

    Top Dance/Electronic Album:
    Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
    David Guetta “7”
    Kygo “Kids in Love”
    Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
    The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

    Top Christian Album:
    Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
    Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
    For King & Country “Burn The Ships”
    Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
    Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

    Top Gospel Album:
    Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
    Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
    Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
    Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”
    Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

    PREMIOS A CANCIONES

    Top Hot 100 Song:
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
    Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
    Post Malone “Better Now”
    Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

    Top Streaming Song (Audio):
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
    Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
    Post Malone “Better Now”
    Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
    XXXTentacion “SAD!”

    Top Streaming Song (Video):
    Drake “In My Feelings”
    Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
    Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
    XXXTentacion “SAD!”

    Top Selling Song:
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
    Drake “In My Feelings”
    Halsey “Without Me”
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

    Top Radio Song:
    Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
    Post Malone “Better Now”
    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

    Top Collaboration:
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
    Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
    Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
    Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

    Top R&B Song:
    DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
    Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
    Ella Mai “Trip”
    Khalid “Better”
    Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

    Top Rap Song:
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
    Drake “In My Feelings”
    Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
    Post Malone “Better Now”
    Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

    Top Country Song:
    Kane Brown “Heaven”
    Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
    Dan + Shay “Speechless”
    Dan + Shay “Tequila”
    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

    Top Rock Song:
    Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
    Imagine Dragons “Natural”
    Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
    Lovelytheband “broken”
    Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

    Top Latin Song:
    Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
    Daddy Yankee “Dura”
    DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
    Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

    Top Dance/Electronic Song:
    DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
    Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
    Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

    Top Christian Song:
    Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
    Lauren Daigle “You Say”
    For King & Country “joy.”
    Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
    Tauren Wells “Known”

    Top Gospel Song:
    Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
    Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”
    Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
    Jason Nelson “Forever”
    Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

    Pero sin duda, una de las grandes sorpresas de este año es la de las nominaciones de la banda surcoreana BTS. Tras conocer la noticia, sus fans han provocado una auténtica revolución en las redes sociales, logrando que el hashtag #BTSBillboardTopSocialArtist llegue a las tendencias de Twitter.

    Esto tiene un porqué, y es que la ceremonia de este año cuenta con dos categorías que se rigen por los votos de sus fans en las redes sociales. En este caso, hablamos de las categorías de Top Social Artist y Chart Achievement.

    Ahora solo queda esperar para conocer a los premiados de esta gran noche. Y tú, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?

