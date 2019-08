Aerosmith podría celebrar su 50º aniversario a lo grande

Sin City we are coming back for round two! We've added 17 additional dates to our Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Opening April 2019 at @ParkTheaterLV at @parkmgm! For all dates, tickets and VIP info go to: https://t.co/wjTAYEZOJx pic.twitter.com/4yjkgH7h2f