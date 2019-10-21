los40-menu-burger

    Lewis Capaldi - Bruises [2019]

    Su nuevo hit tras Someone you loved

    Lewis Capaldi ha conseguido conquistar el número 1 en las listas de medio mundo con Someone you loved pero el británico ha demostrado ser mucho más que un solista de un solo single. Grace y Hold me while you wait son otras de sus canciones más populares pero el más reciente intento del solista por conmovernos es Bruises.

    Este sencillo también forma parte del disco Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent y es una de las favoritas del intérprete que ya ha realizado varias versiones del mismo incluyendo en formato acústico, remixes y hasta una versión orquestada con miembros de la Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

    Lewis Capaldi continúa así intentando prolongar su presencia en las listas de éxito de todo el mundo mientras sus seguidores esperan como agua de mayo la llegada de su gira mundial en 2020 de la que ha vendido todas las entradas. No en vano es el disco más rápidamente vendido de un artista británico en los últimos 8 años.

    En Bruises Capaldi vuelve a estar acompañado de su inseparable piano para brindar una emocionante interpretación de otra canción con mensaje.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE BRUISES DE LEWIS CAPALDI

    Counting days, counting days

    Since my love up and got lost on me

    And every breath that I've been taken

    Since you left feels like a waste on me

    I've been holding on to hope

    That you'll come back when you can find some peace

    'Cause every word that I've heard spoken

    Since you left feels like a hollow street

    I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind

    But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind

    Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side

    There must be something in the water

    'Cause every day, it's getting colder

    And if only I could hold you

    You'd keep my head from going under

    Maybe I, maybe I'm just being blinded

    By the brighter side

    Of what we had because it's over

    Well, there must be something in the tide

    I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind

    But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind

    Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side

    There must be something in the water

    'Cause every day, it's getting colder

    And if only I could hold you

    You'd keep my head from going under

    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

    It's your love I'm lost in

    Your love I'm lost in

    Your love I'm lost in

    And I'm tired of being so exhausted

    Your love I'm lost in

    Your love I'm lost in

    Your love I'm lost in

    Even though I'm nothing to you now

    Even though I'm nothing to you now

    There must be something in the water

    'Cause every day, it's getting colder

    And if only I could hold you

    You'd keep my head from going under

    There must be something in the water

    'Cause every day, it's getting colder

    And if only I could hold you

    You'd keep my head from going under

    LOS40

