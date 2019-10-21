Lewis Capaldi - Bruises [2019]
Su nuevo hit tras Someone you loved
Lewis Capaldi ha conseguido conquistar el número 1 en las listas de medio mundo con Someone you loved pero el británico ha demostrado ser mucho más que un solista de un solo single. Grace y Hold me while you wait son otras de sus canciones más populares pero el más reciente intento del solista por conmovernos es Bruises.
Este sencillo también forma parte del disco Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent y es una de las favoritas del intérprete que ya ha realizado varias versiones del mismo incluyendo en formato acústico, remixes y hasta una versión orquestada con miembros de la Manchester Camerata Orchestra.
Lewis Capaldi continúa así intentando prolongar su presencia en las listas de éxito de todo el mundo mientras sus seguidores esperan como agua de mayo la llegada de su gira mundial en 2020 de la que ha vendido todas las entradas. No en vano es el disco más rápidamente vendido de un artista británico en los últimos 8 años.
En Bruises Capaldi vuelve a estar acompañado de su inseparable piano para brindar una emocionante interpretación de otra canción con mensaje.
LETRA DE BRUISES DE LEWIS CAPALDI
Counting days, counting days
Since my love up and got lost on me
And every breath that I've been taken
Since you left feels like a waste on me
I've been holding on to hope
That you'll come back when you can find some peace
'Cause every word that I've heard spoken
Since you left feels like a hollow street
I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind
But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind
Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side
There must be something in the water
'Cause every day, it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
Maybe I, maybe I'm just being blinded
By the brighter side
Of what we had because it's over
Well, there must be something in the tide
I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind
But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind
Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side
There must be something in the water
'Cause every day, it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
It's your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
And I'm tired of being so exhausted
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Even though I'm nothing to you now
Even though I'm nothing to you now
There must be something in the water
'Cause every day, it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
There must be something in the water
'Cause every day, it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
