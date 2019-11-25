Camila Cabello - Living proof [2019]
Su vídeo más sensual y colorista
Queda poco más de una semana para que vea la luz el segundo álbum de estudio de Camila Cabello: Romance. Pero la espera se va a hacer muy corta pudiendo disfrutar el nuevo videoclip de la solista.
Living proof es ya el sexto sencillo que la cubana presenta de su nuevo proyecto musical aunque si hablamos estrictamente de vídeos musicales sería el cuarto tras Señorita, Shameless y Liar ya que ni Cry for me ni Easy tuvieron su propia apuesta audiovisual más allá de vídeos animados o con letras.
Alan Ferguson dirige el clip más sensual y colorista que recordamos en la carrera de Camila Cabello en la que interpreta a una ninfa desnuda en un bosque cubierta por hojas o casi totalmente sumergida con un vestido que realza su figura.
"¡Me encantó fingir que era una pequeña ninfa de hadas porque eso es todo lo que quiero ser!", escribió Camila en su Instagram para anunciar el lanzamiento.
Living proof ha sido compuesta por Ali Tamposi, Camila Cabello, Justin Tranter y los productores Mattman & Robin. Será el próximo 6 de diciembre cuando escuchemos este nuevo repertorio musical formado por 14 temas.
Algo más tendremos que esperar para escucharla en directo en un extenso tour europeo que finalizará en nuestro país los días 30 de junio (Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona) y 1 de julio (WiZink Center de Madrid).
LETRA DE LIVING PROOF DE CAMILA CABELLO
Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow
When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh (oh)
I wanna study every inch of you
'Til you trust me to make the angels come through
Like a choir singing Hallelujah
When my body's crashin' right into you
When we align, ooh, yeah
Do you feel me?
Can you feel me?
'Cause I can't breathe
Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me?
Ooh, he's guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)
The way your hands can't shake me
Soft to the touch like, baby
Ooh, he's guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)
Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine
Show your demons, and I might show you mine
One at a time, yeah, yeah
What are you hidin'?
What a design, yeah, yeah
I wanna dive in, what a divine moment
Can you feel me? (Oh)
Can you feel me? (Oh)
'Cause I can't breathe
Where did you come from, baby?
And were you sent to save me?
Ooh, he's guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)
The way your hands can't shake me
Soft to the touch like, baby
Ooh, he's guarding every move
Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)
Like a choir singing Hallelujah
Ooh yeah, choir singing Hallelujah
Like a choir singing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Choir singing Hallelujah
Body's crashin' right into you (oh)
Do you feel me?
Can you feel me?
'Cause I can't breathe (oh)
Where did you come from, baby? (Where did you come from, baby?)
And were you sent to save me? (Sent to save me)
Ooh, he's guarding every move (oh)
Ooh, and yet a living proof (and yet a living proof, oh)
The way your hands can't shake me (the way your hands can't shake me)
Soft to the touch like, baby (soft to the touch like, baby)
Ooh, he's guarding every move (oh)
Ooh, and yet a living proof (ooh, and yet a living proof, oh)
Like a choir singing Hallelujah (baby, baby)
Ooh yeah, choir singing Hallelujah (baby, baby)
Like a choir singing Hallelujah (ooh, ooh)
Hallelujah, hallelujah (and yet a living proof, oh)
