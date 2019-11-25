Camila Cabello - Living proof [2019]

Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow

When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh (oh)

I wanna study every inch of you

'Til you trust me to make the angels come through

Like a choir singing Hallelujah

When my body's crashin' right into you

When we align, ooh, yeah

Do you feel me?

Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me?

Ooh, he's guarding every move

Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like, baby

Ooh, he's guarding every move

Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine

Show your demons, and I might show you mine

One at a time, yeah, yeah

What are you hidin'?

What a design, yeah, yeah

I wanna dive in, what a divine moment

Can you feel me? (Oh)

Can you feel me? (Oh)

'Cause I can't breathe

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me?

Ooh, he's guarding every move

Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like, baby

Ooh, he's guarding every move

Ooh, and yet a living proof (oh)

Like a choir singing Hallelujah

Ooh yeah, choir singing Hallelujah

Like a choir singing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Choir singing Hallelujah

Body's crashin' right into you (oh)

Do you feel me?

Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe (oh)

Where did you come from, baby? (Where did you come from, baby?)

And were you sent to save me? (Sent to save me)

Ooh, he's guarding every move (oh)

Ooh, and yet a living proof (and yet a living proof, oh)

The way your hands can't shake me (the way your hands can't shake me)

Soft to the touch like, baby (soft to the touch like, baby)

Ooh, he's guarding every move (oh)

Ooh, and yet a living proof (ooh, and yet a living proof, oh)

Like a choir singing Hallelujah (baby, baby)

Ooh yeah, choir singing Hallelujah (baby, baby)

Like a choir singing Hallelujah (ooh, ooh)

Hallelujah, hallelujah (and yet a living proof, oh)