James Blunt - Halfway [2020]
El nuevo clip del británico junto a Ward Thomas
James Blunt continúa presentando su sexto álbum de estudio, Once upon a mind. Ese en el que estrenó Cold, la continuación de aquel You're beautiful que le catapultó al estrellato, y en el que también están encerradas joyas como Halfway.
Este nuevo videoclip acaba de ver la luz y en él el británico comparte protagonismo junto al dúo country-pop, Ward Thomas.
Embarcado en una exitosa gira por el Reino Unido esta propuesta audiovisual está cargada de esos ritmos del género country y también de la simbología del mismo. La versión original en solitario de este tema estaba incluida en el reciente álbum de James, Once Upon A Mind.
Dirigido por Dan Massie (Ed Sheeran, Paul Weller, Rudimental), el vídeo de Halfway cuenta con la fantástica colaboración de la coreografía del baile por pareja realizado por Peter Flockhart y The Cactus Club. Peter, que ha estado enseñando este tipo de baile por parejas en línea desde 1993, estableció el The Cactus Club, un club social LGBT de baile en linea en Clapham.
Después de flirtear con la electrónica en su último álbum, James Blunt regresa con lo que mejor se le da en su reciente álbum Once Upon A Mind, escribiendo canciones clásicas que llegan tanto al corazón como a la cabeza.
Destacan muchas, incluyendo el relajado primer single Cold, la emotiva balada Monsters, el temazo pop 5 Miles, así como los tintes de country en Halfway. Hay una calidez que envuelve todo el álbum, y una fuerte sensación de personalidad.
James Blunt publicó su primer álbum Back To Bedlam en el otoño de 2004, poco después de que su single You're Beautiful se convirtiera en un éxito global. Desde entonces ha vendido más de 23 millones de álbumes.
LETRA DE HALFWAY DE JAMES BLUNT
Nobody drives to the middle of nowhere
Just to turn around, turn around
Nobody sleeps in the middle of the bed
When they got someone else, someone else
And nobody walks up the stairway to hell just to walk back down
'Cause it's there or it's not
It's heartbreak or it's love
There's no such thing as halfway
You're in or outta luck
We made it or we lost
There's no such thing as halfway
Nobody's searching for the middle of the rainbow
To find the gold, to find the gold
Nobody sails to the middle of the ocean
And calls it home, and calls it home
And nobody stands in the middle of a dark floor to dance alone
'Cause it's there or it's not
It's heartbreak or it's love
There's no such thing as halfway
You're in or outta luck
We made it or we lost
There's no such thing as halfway
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
Hey, yeah
So here we are in this halfway house
There's no way in and there's no way out
If you stay, or if you go
I don't care, just let me know
If you feel it, do you feel it?
'Cause it's there or it's not
It's heartbreak or it's love
There's no such thing as halfway
You're in or outta luck
We made it or we lost
There's no such thing as halfway
Hey, yeah
There's no such thing as halfway
Hey, yeah
There's no such thing as halfway
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios