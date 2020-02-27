James Blunt - Halfway [2020]

Nobody drives to the middle of nowhere

Just to turn around, turn around

Nobody sleeps in the middle of the bed

When they got someone else, someone else

And nobody walks up the stairway to hell just to walk back down

'Cause it's there or it's not

It's heartbreak or it's love

There's no such thing as halfway

You're in or outta luck

We made it or we lost

There's no such thing as halfway

Nobody's searching for the middle of the rainbow

To find the gold, to find the gold

Nobody sails to the middle of the ocean

And calls it home, and calls it home

And nobody stands in the middle of a dark floor to dance alone

'Cause it's there or it's not

It's heartbreak or it's love

There's no such thing as halfway

You're in or outta luck

We made it or we lost

There's no such thing as halfway

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

Hey, yeah

So here we are in this halfway house

There's no way in and there's no way out

If you stay, or if you go

I don't care, just let me know

If you feel it, do you feel it?

'Cause it's there or it's not

It's heartbreak or it's love

There's no such thing as halfway

You're in or outta luck

We made it or we lost

There's no such thing as halfway

Hey, yeah

There's no such thing as halfway

Hey, yeah

There's no such thing as halfway