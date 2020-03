Melanie C - Who I am [2020]

I was building my armour so I could fit in.

To avoid any drama I would shut my mouth I hid.

I was lost in the ruins of who I thought I should be.

I forgot I was human I must set my body free.

They don't recognise when I'm being honest

Because I wasn't before

No they may not like it but I'm not sorry.

That's who I am

No I've got nothing left to hide, hide

I'm comfortable with what's inside, side (That's who I am)

You think you've known me all this time, time

But the real me is mine, mine. (That's who I am)

That's who I am

When I look in the mirror I finally like what I see

There's been so many changes

I accept they're a part of me

They don't recognise when I'm being honest

Because I wasn't before

No they may not like it but I'm not sorry.

That's who I am

No I've got nothing left to hide, hide

I'm comfortable with what's inside, side (That's who I am)

You think you've known me all this time, time

But the real me is mine, mine. (That's who I am)

That's who I am

That's who I am

That's who I am

No I've got nothing left to hide, hide

I'm comfortable with what's inside, side (That's who I am)

You think you've known me all this time, time

But the real me is mine, mine. (That's who I am)

I'm ready to drop my armour

It will make me stronger

Drop my armour

I'm ready to drop my armour

It will make me stronger

Drop my armour

That's who I am