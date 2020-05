El salvavidas de Sia y Dua Lipa: Saved my life

Boom, Boom, Boom

Beats my heart, heart, heart

Baby boom, boom, boom

In the dark, dark, dark

Baby boom, boom, boom

Fall apart, part, part

Baby boom, boom, boom

From the start, start, start

But I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

Yeah I've been waiting for you

Well someone must have sent you here to save my life

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

I know that in darkness I have found my light

I know that in darkness I've been given sight

In your loving arms I feel delight

In your loving arms I'll be alright

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

Someone must have sent you here to save my life

Save my life, save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life High, high, high

We take flight, flight, flight

Baby high, high, high

Touch the sky, sky, sky

Baby high, high, high

Diamond nights, nights, nights

Baby high, high, high

Cause love don't lie

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

Save my life, save my life, save my life

(Someone must have sent you here to..)

Save my life, save my life, save my life

Save my life

You saved my life