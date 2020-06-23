INXS reedita su emblemático concierto 'Live Baby Live' de 1991 en alta definición
El grupo de Michael Hutchence estaba en lo más alto de su carrera cuando tocó en el estadio de Wembley ante 73.000 personas
Hace ya casi 30 años, INXS estaba en la cima de su carrera, cosechando un éxito tras otro, y celebró el que sería el concierto más recordado de su gistoria. Más de 70.000 vibraron con un directo enérgico el 13 de junio de 1991 en el estadio Wembley de Londre con el margétido Michael Hutchence a la cabeza.
Ahora, para deleite de todos los fans de la época y de de aquellos que han ido descubriendo más tarde a la banda, se reedita con una enorme calidad. El show ha sido restaurado a partir de la película original de 35 mm y el resultado es tan nítido que ofrece una calidad cinco veces mayor a la que tenía el lanzamiento original.
El vídeo estará disponible para descarga digital, así como en formatos 4K Ultra HD de Blu-ray, Blu-ray y DVD a partir del 26 de junio. El veterano mánager de la banda, Chris M. Murphy, pasó una década buscando las latas de película originales de 35 mm para restaurar las imágenes antes de encontrarlas finalmente en Australia. Gracias a las nuevas tecnologías, podremos disfrutar de un espectáculo nunca antes visto.
La banda había ofrecido más de 2.000 conciertos, pero sin duda fue ese el que marcó un antes y un después en su carrera. INXS encadenó un éxito con otro durante dos horas con un público entregado y sin grandes artificios en la puesta en escena.
Además de este inolvidable concierto, la película narra la historia de Michael Hutchence, el vocalista de la banda, y los eventos que llevaron a su prematura muerte en noviembre de 1997. Con testimonios nunca antes escuchados de amigos y familiares del cantante, veremos una nueva visión de este icónico cantante sobre el escenario, pero también detrás de él.
En 1977 comenzaba a andar esta banda australiana creada por los hermanos Farris que llevaba el nombre de INXS (pronunciado in excess). Después de dar más de 250 conciertos por todo el país, consiguieron llegar al éxito en 1980, con la canción Just Keep Walking. Con su primer disco, Underneath the colors, consiguieron salir del país y llegar a ser escuchados en Europa.
#throwbackthursday - Summer XS concert 13 July 1991, Me and a group of friends travelled down from North of England to Wembley. 4 hours of driving to arrive just near the stadium, or so we thought. We parked in this residential area of Wembley and started heading for the stadium on foot. So we are following the sound of the crowd and figured we'd probably miss the first band. We got in the stadium and it was a sea of flags and people everywhere. We quickly got our T-shirts and started walking our way through the crowd. I remember seeing a helicopter flying over sometime during the afternoon and everyone going crazy, some of the band were in it and I think waving down at the crowd. I remember the band coming out, but not Michael. Then out he ran. The roar of the crowd I think shook Michael for a second as he kinda stopped for that split second and then carried on. From that moment he owned the stadium. We made right the front which said something like "Rock Wembley you sexy bastard" in big letters I think he saw it during "New Sensation", you can see him in the video trying to see it about 5 mins 8 secs into the DVD. One of the funniest things was that we took one of our friends, who was not at all an INXS fan, he only went with us because he fancied one of our gang and she was from New Zealand and thought it might impress her. He knew no words to the songs at all. Happy to say he has been a fan since 13 July 1991 and still is today. Some bits that stick out in my mind to this day when Michael kissed Andrew on the cheek and of course the "play the f**king riff Timmy" and the walkabout during Wildlife also wondering why "Lately" wasn't on the VHS release of the concert which we all bought the day it came out. Lastly, our friend, the non-INXS fan, all the way from Wembley back home saying over and over again for four hours straight "that was the best thing I have ever seen". He wasn't wrong. I've just been looking through some stuff and found Michael's handwritten lyrics to Wildlife. I sent them as part of a project of lyrics and poetry that has been considered just after his death
La evolución sonora de INXS había viajado del post-punk de sus inicios a un pop de radiofórmula efectivo aunque sin la personalidad de antes. En 1987 les llegó un éxito inesperado. El álbum Kick contenía canciones como New sensation y Need you tonight, temas que no tardaron en arrasar las emisoras de radio y, por consiguiente, llegar a lo más alto de las listas de todo el mundo. Precisamente Need You Tonight fue la canción que erigió a los australianos hasta el primer número uno que consiguieron en Estados Unidos. Esa composición fue la gran culpable de que Kick vendiera más de ocho millones de discos en todo el mundo. En Gran Bretaña, por ejemplo, ese álbum, permaneció 103 semanas consecutivas dentro del Top 100.
