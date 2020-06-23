INXS reedita su emblemático concierto 'Live Baby Live' de 1991 en alta definición

Hace ya casi 30 años, INXS estaba en la cima de su carrera, cosechando un éxito tras otro, y celebró el que sería el concierto más recordado de su gistoria. Más de 70.000 vibraron con un directo enérgico el 13 de junio de 1991 en el estadio Wembley de Londre con el margétido Michael Hutchence a la cabeza.

Ahora, para deleite de todos los fans de la época y de de aquellos que han ido descubriendo más tarde a la banda, se reedita con una enorme calidad. El show ha sido restaurado a partir de la película original de 35 mm y el resultado es tan nítido que ofrece una calidad cinco veces mayor a la que tenía el lanzamiento original.

El vídeo estará disponible para descarga digital, así como en formatos 4K Ultra HD de Blu-ray, Blu-ray y DVD a partir del 26 de junio. El veterano mánager de la banda, Chris M. Murphy, pasó una década buscando las latas de película originales de 35 mm para restaurar las imágenes antes de encontrarlas finalmente en Australia. Gracias a las nuevas tecnologías, podremos disfrutar de un espectáculo nunca antes visto.

La banda había ofrecido más de 2.000 conciertos, pero sin duda fue ese el que marcó un antes y un después en su carrera. INXS encadenó un éxito con otro durante dos horas con un público entregado y sin grandes artificios en la puesta en escena.

Además de este inolvidable concierto, la película narra la historia de Michael Hutchence, el vocalista de la banda, y los eventos que llevaron a su prematura muerte en noviembre de 1997. Con testimonios nunca antes escuchados de amigos y familiares del cantante, veremos una nueva visión de este icónico cantante sobre el escenario, pero también detrás de él.

En 1977 comenzaba a andar esta banda australiana creada por los hermanos Farris que llevaba el nombre de INXS (pronunciado in excess). Después de dar más de 250 conciertos por todo el país, consiguieron llegar al éxito en 1980, con la canción Just Keep Walking. Con su primer disco, Underneath the colors, consiguieron salir del país y llegar a ser escuchados en Europa.

La evolución sonora de INXS había viajado del post-punk de sus inicios a un pop de radiofórmula efectivo aunque sin la personalidad de antes. En 1987 les llegó un éxito inesperado. El álbum Kick contenía canciones como New sensation y Need you tonight, temas que no tardaron en arrasar las emisoras de radio y, por consiguiente, llegar a lo más alto de las listas de todo el mundo. Precisamente Need You Tonight fue la canción que erigió a los australianos hasta el primer número uno que consiguieron en Estados Unidos. Esa composición fue la gran culpable de que Kick vendiera más de ocho millones de discos en todo el mundo. En Gran Bretaña, por ejemplo, ese álbum, permaneció 103 semanas consecutivas dentro del Top 100.