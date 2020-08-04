McFly estrena el vídeo de ‘Happiness’: míralo aquí
El grupo británico presenta su primer single cargado de surrealismo y fantasía
El regreso de McFly a la escena musical ya es un hecho constatado. Hace unos días lanzaban el primer sencillo de Young Dumb Thrills, su nuevo álbum, y revolucionaban a sus fans de todo el mundo. Tan solo faltaba el vídeo musical para verificar que todo esto no era un mal sueño, sino una realidad.
El videoclip de Happiness, como no podía ser de otra manera, nos envuelve de toda esa felicidad y optimismo que caracterizan a la propia canción. El vinilo volviendo a girar bajo la aguja del tocadiscos que aparece al principio del clip es la señal que necesitábamos para saber que Tom, Dougie, Danny y Harry vuelven a rodar y a poner su música al servicio de los fans, casi 10 años después.
Tom Fletcher, vocalista del grupo, ha grabado a dos de sus tres hijos reaccionando al vídeo. "Estos dos me ablandan el corazón... Su hermano también, por supuesto. Es a quién podéis oír de fondo cantando la versión metalera de Happiness", compartía en redes sociales.
El realismo y la fantasía más absoluta conviven en este vídeo tan surrealista como divertido, creando un collage multimedia de casi tres minutos y medio. Los personajes pasean por algunas de las calles más conocidas de Londres, así como los objetos animados interactúan con nuestros protagonistas en sus casas, muestra de que ha sido una grabación apta a prueba de coronavirus.
Este single ha sido producido por Jason Perry, con la ayuda adicional de Rat Boy y Danny Jones. Supone el primer adelanto de su próximo proyecto, el cual podremos escuchar el 13 de noviembre.
LETRA DE 'HAPPINESS'
Stepping out my front door
Don't know what I left for
Could have stayed in bed with you all day
I'm already calling
Love it when we're talking
I just want your voice inside my brain
[Pre-Chorus]
I never thought a guy like me would find it
I would repeat it if I could rewind it
I guess the only way I could describe it
It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it
[Chorus]
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
[Verse 2]
Got me in a bubble
Oblivious to trouble
Right now there's nowhere else I'd rather be
I'm not saying that I'm perfect
I don't think that I deserve it
I guess it's something in me I don't see
[Pre-Chorus]
I never thought a guy like me would find it
I would repeat it if I could rewind it
I guess the only way I could describe it
It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it
[Chorus]
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
[Bridge]
Na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
[Pre-Chorus]
I guess the only way I could describe it
It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it
[Chorus]
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
So this is happiness
Yeah, this is happiness
If this is happiness
I don't mind having this
[Outro]
(Na, na-na-na-na) Oh no, no (Na, na-na-na-na)
Oh, I don't mind having this
(Na, na-na-na-na) Oh, oh no, no (Na, na-na-na-na)
I don't mind having this
