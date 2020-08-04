McFly estrena el vídeo de ‘Happiness’: míralo aquí

Stepping out my front door

Don't know what I left for

Could have stayed in bed with you all day

I'm already calling

Love it when we're talking

I just want your voice inside my brain

[Pre-Chorus]

I never thought a guy like me would find it

I would repeat it if I could rewind it

I guess the only way I could describe it

It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it

[Chorus]

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

[Verse 2]

Got me in a bubble

Oblivious to trouble

Right now there's nowhere else I'd rather be

I'm not saying that I'm perfect

I don't think that I deserve it

I guess it's something in me I don't see

[Pre-Chorus]

I never thought a guy like me would find it

I would repeat it if I could rewind it

I guess the only way I could describe it

It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it

[Chorus]

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

[Bridge]

Na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus]

I guess the only way I could describe it

It's like hearing a love song and jumping inside it

[Chorus]

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

So this is happiness

Yeah, this is happiness

If this is happiness

I don't mind having this

[Outro]

(Na, na-na-na-na) Oh no, no (Na, na-na-na-na)

Oh, I don't mind having this

(Na, na-na-na-na) Oh, oh no, no (Na, na-na-na-na)

I don't mind having this