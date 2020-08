Troye Sivan lanza ‘Rager teenager!’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Hey you!

Where you been hanging out lately? (you)

Sleeping and spending nights wasting time

Never thought I'd see you again in my life

Why you been acting like a stranger?

Feelin' alive, a teenager (ooh)

Feels kinda cool in the rager and I

Never thought I'd see the day in my life

Yet here you are

I just wanna go wild

I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride

In your car tonight

In your bed tonight

I just wanna sing loud

I just wanna lose myself in the crowd

In your arms tonight

Or in his arms tonight

Hey my lil rager teenager

Trying to figure it out

Living a season of screaming

And turning it out

Hey my lil rager teenager

I've missed you around, yeah

Missed you around

Hey you!

Where you been hanging out lately? (you)

Sleeping and spending nights wasting time

Never thought I'd see you again in my life

Why you been acting like a stranger?

Feeling alive, a teenager (ooh)

Feels kinda cool in the rager and I

Never thought I'd see the day in my life

Yet here you are, yeah

I just wanna go wild

I just wanna do some shit just to try

In your car tonight

In your bed tonight

I just wanna sing loud

I just wanna lose myself in the crowd

In your arms tonight

Or in his arms tonight

Hey my lil rager teenager

Trying to figure it out

Living a season of screaming

And turning it out

Hey my lil rager teenager

I've missed you around

Missed you around