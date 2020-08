Tenemos nuevo álbum inédito de David Bowie: ‘Something in the air (Live in Paris 99)’

Life On Mars? (David Bowie)

Thursday's Child (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Something In The Air (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Word On A Wing (David Bowie)

Can't Help Thinking About Me (David Bowie)

China Girl (David Bowie/Iggy Pop)

Always Crashing In The Same Car (David Bowie)

Survive (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Drive-In Saturday (David Bowie)

Changes (David Bowie)

Seven (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Repetition (David Bowie)

I Can't Read (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)