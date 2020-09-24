Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer) debuta en solitario con el disco Superbloom

Ashton Irwin, uno de los componentes de la popular boyband australiana 5 Seconds of Summer, debutará en solitario el próximo 23 de octubre. Su primer disco de estudio llevará por título Superbloom y está presentado por su primer sencillo: Skinny Skinny.

En la nota de prensa distribuido a los medios, el cantante, compositor e instrumentalista ha confirmado que esta canción trata sobre una conversación real que tuvo con su hermano de apenas 16 años sobre la imagen corporal.

"El está en realidad atrapado por su propia imagen mental de lo que su cuerpo debería parecer. Creo que es una trampa preocupante para un hombre joven que tiene que desarrollar su confianza y autoestima. Necesitaba escribir una canción que reflejase estos problemas sobre la imagen corporal. Yo he estado en muchos escenarios en todo el mundo y me he sentido así" explica Irwin.

Con mucho que contar sobre la confianza y el desarrollo personal de la juventud, Irwin ha dado forma a 10 canciones que interpreta en solitario y sin colaboraciones. Será el segundo proyecto musical del 2020 para Irwin quien en el mes de marzo publicó Calm, el cuarto álbum de estudio de 5 Seconds of Summer.

Como decía, Skinny Skinny es la primera tarjeta de presentación de este proyecto en solitario del que ya ha estrenado su primer videoclip. Este es el listado de canciones definitivo:

1. Scar

2. Have U Found What Ur Looking For

3. Skinny Skinny

4. Greyhound

5. Matter Of Time

6. Sunshine

7. The Sweetness

8. I’m To Blame

9. Drive

10. Perfect Lie