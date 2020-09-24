Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer) debuta en solitario con el disco Superbloom
Su primer sencillo es Skinny Skinny
Ashton Irwin, uno de los componentes de la popular boyband australiana 5 Seconds of Summer, debutará en solitario el próximo 23 de octubre. Su primer disco de estudio llevará por título Superbloom y está presentado por su primer sencillo: Skinny Skinny.
En la nota de prensa distribuido a los medios, el cantante, compositor e instrumentalista ha confirmado que esta canción trata sobre una conversación real que tuvo con su hermano de apenas 16 años sobre la imagen corporal.
"El está en realidad atrapado por su propia imagen mental de lo que su cuerpo debería parecer. Creo que es una trampa preocupante para un hombre joven que tiene que desarrollar su confianza y autoestima. Necesitaba escribir una canción que reflejase estos problemas sobre la imagen corporal. Yo he estado en muchos escenarios en todo el mundo y me he sentido así" explica Irwin.
Con mucho que contar sobre la confianza y el desarrollo personal de la juventud, Irwin ha dado forma a 10 canciones que interpreta en solitario y sin colaboraciones. Será el segundo proyecto musical del 2020 para Irwin quien en el mes de marzo publicó Calm, el cuarto álbum de estudio de 5 Seconds of Summer.
It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I am proudly announcing to you all that I am releasing my first solo record. The album explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on. I’m ridiculously excited to share this with you, it feels like this record has been over a decade in the making. It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it. You can pre-order my debut solo album ‘Superbloom’ out October 23rd everywhere tonight. Pre-save now from the link in my profile. The first single “Skinny Skinny” is out everywhere tonight at 9pm PT. We must fight against a common darkness that shadows our ability to live truthfully, to live without self doubt, and without self destruction and love ourselves for what we are. When writing “Skinny Skinny” I first thought of myself, and many other young peoples struggles with body image and particularly body dysmorphia. It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form and I am feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in my mind.
The Skinny Skinny MV, directed by myself and @jadeehlers faces and fights back against the demon that lives in the mirror. I wanted to capture what it feels like to struggle not feeling at home in your own body. This is a video of battle, footage of the fight, a snapshot of resilience. I hope you find this video empowering. Love, Ai .
Como decía, Skinny Skinny es la primera tarjeta de presentación de este proyecto en solitario del que ya ha estrenado su primer videoclip. Este es el listado de canciones definitivo:
1. Scar
2. Have U Found What Ur Looking For
3. Skinny Skinny
4. Greyhound
5. Matter Of Time
6. Sunshine
7. The Sweetness
8. I’m To Blame
9. Drive
10. Perfect Lie
