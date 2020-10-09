Bea Miller vuelve a la carga con ‘Wisdom Teeth’: Videoclip y letra aquí

La estadounidense sigue persiguiendo el éxito tras el viral ‘Feeling Something’

Bea Miller vuelve a la carga con ‘Wisdom Teeth’: Videoclip y letra aquí

redes_sociales_zw1

La joven cantante estadounidense Bea Miller lanza un nuevo tema: Wisdom Teeth. Un single electropop muy divertido en el que podemos ver cómo sigue desarrollándose como artista y forjando su estilo. Se une a la moda de los videoclips retros, con muchos efectos y una falsa “mala calidad”. Con un look diferente al rosa chicle que nos enseñaba en el viral Feeling Something. Esta vez es un pelo de fuego, es decir, unas mechas rojas que acompañan a las vibras rebeldes de esta canción.

La producción es de mano de G I Z E L L A, con la que ya trabajó en el lyric vídeo de Feeling Something. Un trabajo tan creativo que a simple vista se puede asegurar que viene de la misma artista. “Why am I so stupid / Used to be so smart / When they pulled my teeth out / Lost the wisest parts / I used to be so happy / No matter what happened to me”, dice la letra. Una historia que en español sería: “Por qué son tan estúpida / Yo solía ser lista / Pero cuando me quitaron el diente / Perdí todas las partes sabias que tenía / Yo solía ser feliz / Sin importar lo que me pasara”.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida de beatrice (@beamiller) el

La temática no nos sorprende. Bea Miller utiliza sus canciones como terapia y ya en trabajos anteriores ha mostrado sus frustraciones en ellas. Una forma de crear música que la acerca a sus seguidores.

letra de 'wisdom teeth'

If you were to ask my mother

She’d tell you this

When I was a little bit younger

Still innocent

She came to my dance recital

That I wasn’t in

Cause I put the whole time staring at myself in the mirror

Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know

How to get her back I don’t know

Where she go where she go go?

Why am I so stupid

Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

And now that I’m a little bit older

A whole 19 years

Everybody drowns their problems

In Xanax and beer

I’m buying all the presents on

Christmas But my tree is clear

And now underneath it’s hard for me to look in the mirror

Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know

How to get her back I don’t know

Where she go where she go go?

Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts

Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts

 

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar