Bea Miller vuelve a la carga con ‘Wisdom Teeth’: Videoclip y letra aquí

If you were to ask my mother

She’d tell you this

When I was a little bit younger

Still innocent

She came to my dance recital

That I wasn’t in

Cause I put the whole time staring at myself in the mirror

Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know

How to get her back I don’t know

Where she go where she go go?

Why am I so stupid

Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

And now that I’m a little bit older

A whole 19 years

Everybody drowns their problems

In Xanax and beer

I’m buying all the presents on

Christmas But my tree is clear

And now underneath it’s hard for me to look in the mirror

Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know

How to get her back I don’t know

Where she go where she go go?

Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts

Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart

When they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy

No matter what happened to me

But when they pulled my teeth out

Lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts

Now lost the wisest parts