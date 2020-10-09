Bea Miller vuelve a la carga con ‘Wisdom Teeth’: Videoclip y letra aquí
La estadounidense sigue persiguiendo el éxito tras el viral ‘Feeling Something’
La joven cantante estadounidense Bea Miller lanza un nuevo tema: Wisdom Teeth. Un single electropop muy divertido en el que podemos ver cómo sigue desarrollándose como artista y forjando su estilo. Se une a la moda de los videoclips retros, con muchos efectos y una falsa “mala calidad”. Con un look diferente al rosa chicle que nos enseñaba en el viral Feeling Something. Esta vez es un pelo de fuego, es decir, unas mechas rojas que acompañan a las vibras rebeldes de esta canción.
La producción es de mano de G I Z E L L A, con la que ya trabajó en el lyric vídeo de Feeling Something. Un trabajo tan creativo que a simple vista se puede asegurar que viene de la misma artista. “Why am I so stupid / Used to be so smart / When they pulled my teeth out / Lost the wisest parts / I used to be so happy / No matter what happened to me”, dice la letra. Una historia que en español sería: “Por qué son tan estúpida / Yo solía ser lista / Pero cuando me quitaron el diente / Perdí todas las partes sabias que tenía / Yo solía ser feliz / Sin importar lo que me pasara”.
La temática no nos sorprende. Bea Miller utiliza sus canciones como terapia y ya en trabajos anteriores ha mostrado sus frustraciones en ellas. Una forma de crear música que la acerca a sus seguidores.
letra de 'wisdom teeth'
If you were to ask my mother
She’d tell you this
When I was a little bit younger
Still innocent
She came to my dance recital
That I wasn’t in
Cause I put the whole time staring at myself in the mirror
Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know
How to get her back I don’t know
Where she go where she go go?
Why am I so stupid
Used to be so smart
When they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts
I used to be so happy
No matter what happened to me
But when they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts
And now that I’m a little bit older
A whole 19 years
Everybody drowns their problems
In Xanax and beer
I’m buying all the presents on
Christmas But my tree is clear
And now underneath it’s hard for me to look in the mirror
Ohhhh I don’t know I don’t know
How to get her back I don’t know
Where she go where she go go?
Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart
When they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy
No matter what happened to me
But when they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts
Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know
Now lost the wisest parts
Now lost the wisest parts
Why am I so stupid Used to be so smart
When they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts I used to be so happy
No matter what happened to me
But when they pulled my teeth out
Lost the wisest parts
Now lost the wisest parts I don’t know I don’t know
Now lost the wisest parts
Now lost the wisest parts
Now lost the wisest parts
Comentarios