'El Bar Coyote': una de las bandas sonoras más exitosas de los 2000

Under a lovers' sky

Gonna be with you

And no one's gonna be around

If you think that you won't fall

Well, just wait until

'Til the sun goes down

Underneath the starlight, starlight

There's a magical feeling, so right

It'll steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No (no), you can't fight it

It's gonna get to your heart

There's no escape from love

Once a gentle breeze (once a gentle breeze)

Weaves its spell upon your heart

No matter what you think

It won't be too long (not too long)

'Til you're in my arms

Underneath the starlight, starlight

We'll be lost in the rhythm, so right

Feel it steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No (no), you can't fight it (no)

No (no) matter what you do (no matter what you do)

The night is gonna get to you

Don't try

You're never gonna win, oh

Underneath the starlight, starlight

There's a magical feeling, so right

It will steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist (you can try)

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight (you know that you)

Deep in the dark (deep in the dark)

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No, you can't fight it

You can try to resist (you can try to resist my kiss)

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

(Don't you know that you can't) can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart (surrender your heart)

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No, you can't fight it

It's gonna get to your heart