'El Bar Coyote': una de las bandas sonoras más exitosas de los 2000

La película hizo de la inolvidable canción 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' de LeAnn Rimes uno de los mayores hits de la época

El bar coyote

Las protagonistas de 'El Bar Coyote'. / Getty Images / Photo By Getty Images

El Bar Coyote es una de esas películas que marcó a toda una generación a base de bailes sobre una barra, sombreros de cowboy y un argumento que animaba a luchar por los sueños. Ahora, veinte años después de su estreno y después de que Tyra Banks confirmase que una segunda parte de El Bar Coyote podría estar más cerca que nunca la nostalgia millennial nos ha invadido por completo.

Pero, sin duda si hay algo que El Bar Coyote que ha permanecido a lo largo de los años ha sido su inolvidable banda sonora con una canción que seguro que muchos se aprendieron de principio a fin: Can’t Fight The Moonlight.

Corría el año 2000 cuando El Bar Coyote llegaba para situarse en la línea entre película romántica y musical, ya que, en la banda sonora del largometraje son un total de 18 canciones las que podemos encontrar incluyendo temas de Blondie como One Way Or Another, el mítico I Will Survive de Gloria Gaynor o Wherever You Will Go de The Calling.

El bar coyote imagen de la película de Piper Peralbo

Piper Perabo en el papel de Violet Sanford en 'El Bar Coyote'. / Getty Images / Photo By Getty Images

Can’t Fight The Moonlight, la canción por excelencia de El Bar Coyote

Pero si hubo una intérprete que triunfó musicalmente gracias a El Bar Coyote, esa fue LeAnn Rimes, la cantante de un total de cuatro de las canciones principales de la película: But I Do Love You, Please Remember, The Right Kind Of Wrong y, por supuesto, Can’t Fight The Moonlight, canción que supuso el mayor éxito internacional de esta artista country, a pesar de que con 14 años se proclamó ganadora de un Premio Grammy. Así fue como, con tan solo 18 años, LeAnn Rimes escribió su nombre en una de las bandas sonoras más importantes de la década de los 2000 gracias a Coyote Ugly o El Bar Coyote.

Una canción que llegó al número uno en 8 países y que, además de gracias a su versión original compuesta por Diane Warren, generó mucha expectación gracias a los innumerables remixes que suscitó.

Por si esto fuera poco, Can’t fight The Moonlight llegó acompañada por un videoclip repleto de escenas de El Bar Coyote, la peli del momento y que, a día de hoy, suma casi 80 millones de reporducciones en YouTube. Un clip en el que vemos a todas sus protagonistas dándolo todo sobre la barra del bar más famoso del cine. Algo que, a juzgar por las palabras de Tyra Banks es probable que volvamos a ver por parte de sus protagonistas originales, a pesar de que han cambiado bastante a los largo de estas dos décadas.

¿Dónde ver El Bar Coyote?

Para quienes aún no hayan visto nunca El Bar Coyote o para todos los nostálgicos y nostálgicas que quieran rememorar los míticos bailes sobre la barra del bar más emblemáticos del cine de los 2000, deben saber que El Bar Coyote está disponible en Netflix.

LETRA DE 'CAN’T FIGHT THE MOONLIGHT' DE LEANN RIMES, BSO DE EL BAR COYOTE

Under a lovers' sky

Gonna be with you

And no one's gonna be around

If you think that you won't fall

Well, just wait until

'Til the sun goes down

Underneath the starlight, starlight

There's a magical feeling, so right

It'll steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No (no), you can't fight it

It's gonna get to your heart

There's no escape from love

Once a gentle breeze (once a gentle breeze)

Weaves its spell upon your heart

No matter what you think

It won't be too long (not too long)

'Til you're in my arms

Underneath the starlight, starlight

We'll be lost in the rhythm, so right

Feel it steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No (no), you can't fight it (no)

No (no) matter what you do (no matter what you do)

The night is gonna get to you

Don't try

You're never gonna win, oh

Underneath the starlight, starlight

There's a magical feeling, so right

It will steal your heart tonight

You can try to resist (you can try)

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight (you know that you)

Deep in the dark (deep in the dark)

You'll surrender your heart

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No, you can't fight it

You can try to resist (you can try to resist my kiss)

Try to hide from my kiss

But you know

(Don't you know that you can't) can't fight the moonlight

Deep in the dark

You'll surrender your heart (surrender your heart)

But you know

But you know that you can't fight the moonlight

No, you can't fight it

It's gonna get to your heart

