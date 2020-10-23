The Weeknd estrena el videoclip de Too late, mira aquí su letra
La historia visual de After hours continúa con más gore y un trío
The Weeknd tenía reservado un as en la manga. Todo parecía terminado cuando Zaina Miuccia había decapitado al personaje que Abel Tesfaye llevaba interpretando durante todo el concepto audiovisual de su disco After hours.
Cuchillos, hachas, sangre, cabezas decapitadas... El clip de In your eyes generó un enorme impacto y millones de visitas. Tenía todos los ingredientes imprescindibles y necesarios para disparar el miedo y mostrar su lado más sangriendo.
Y justo donde termina el clip de ese tema arranca el de Too late, el nuevo vídeo de The Weeknd que ha sido estrenado en su canal oficial de Youtube. Una espectacular puesta en escena audiovisual para otra de las grandes canciones incluidas en su cuarto álbum de estudio del que os hemos ofrecido un completo análisis.
Y si en In your eyes la cabeza de The Weeknd se lo pasaba en grande en una discoteca, en Too late encuentra dos nuevas anfitrionas que se la llevan a su mansión de Los Ángeles donde le encuentran un nuevo cuerpo para disfrutar del gore y de un trío en otro videoclip que no va a dejar indiferente a nadie.
Cliqua ha recogido el testigo de Antón Tamni que había dirigido toda la serie de videos musicales hasta este momento del nuevo proyecto musical de Abel Tesfaye.
The Weeknd puede convertirse en el gran ganador de LOS40 Music Awards 2020 gracias a sus cuatro nominaciones en la Categoría Internacional, una de ellas a Mejor Videoclip del año por Blinding lights.
letra de too late de Theweeknd
No-no, no-no, no-no-no
I let you down
I led you on
I never thought
I'd be here without you
Don't let me drown
inside your arms
Bad thoughts inside my mind
When the darkness comes,
you're my light, baby
My light, baby,
my light when it's dark, yeah
I'm too high, baby, too high, baby
'Cause I know right now, that I lost it (hey)
It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes,
I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late to save my
I can't trust (I can't trust)
where I live (where I live)
Anymore (anymore, anymore, anymore)
Sources say that we're done,
how would they know?
We're in hell, it's disguised
as a paradise with flashing lights
I just wanna believe
there's so much more (hey, woo, hey, woo, hey)
It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late to save my
And, ooh,
I tell myself I should get over you
I said ooh,
I know I'd rather be all over you
I'm trying, trying, but I,
I just want your body
Riding slow on top of me,
girl, on top of me
I want you, babe, ooh-ooh
It's way too late (late) to save our souls, baby (souls, baby, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes (mistakes), I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late to save my
