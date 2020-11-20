Miley Cyrus y Dua Lipa dedican Prisoner a sus ex: Mira el vídeo y la letra

"In loving memory of all my exes: Eat shit"

Miley Cyrus y Dua Lipa han demostrado en Prisoner que la venganza es un plato que se sirve frío. Bien frío. Dos de las estrellas internacionales más importantes de la música en este momento acaban de estrenar su nueva colaboración que aparecerá en el nuevo proyecto musical de Cyrus: Plastic Hearts.

Queda una semana para que recibamos uno de los discos que pese a ver la luz a finales de año va a colarse entre los mejores del 2020 gracias a temas tan potentes como Midnight sky o este Prisoner.

Una canción que tiene una clara dedicatoria no solo en la letra sino también en la propuesta audiovisual con mensaje final incluido: "In loving memory of all my exes: Eat shit" ("Dedicado cariñosamente a todos mis ex: iros a la mier**").

Miley Cyrus y Dua Lipa sacan su lado más salvaje para vivir esa vida que parece que sus relaciones tóxicas les impedían disfrutar. Prisoner tiene estrofas muy potentes y con un significado muy duro: "Sigues haciendo que sea más difícil quedarse pero todavía no puedo huir tengo que saber ¿por qué no puedes dejar me ir? Prisionera, prisionera, estoy encerrada no puedo sacarte de mi mente".

Después del estreno no han faltado seguidores que han apuntado hacia un cierto parecido entre el ritmo, la melodía y la armonía de Prisoner con Let's get physical de la propia Dua Lipa (algunos incluso se remontan más atrás al Gloria de Umberto Tozzi).

letra de prisoner de miley cyrus y dua lipa

Prisoner, prisoner

Locked up, can't get you off my mind

Off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times

Million times

Oh whoa

Why can't you, why can't you

Just let me go

Strung out on a feeling

My hands are tied

Your face on my ceiling

I fantasize

Oh I can't control it, I can't control it

I try to replace it

With city lights

I'll never escape it

I need the high

Oh I can't control it, I can't control it

You keep making it harder to stay

But I still can't run away

I gotta know why can't you

Why can't you

Just let me go

Prisoner, prisoner

Locked up, can't get you off my mind

Off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times

Million times

Oh whoa

Why can't you, why can't you

Just let me go

Prisoner, prisoner

Locked up, can't get you off my mind

Off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times

Million times

Oh whoa

Why can't you, why can't you

Just let me go

I tasted heaven now I can't live without it

I can't forget you and your love is the loudest

Oh I can't control it, I can't control it

You keep making it harder to stay

Oh whoa

But I still can't run away

I gotta know why can't you

Why can't you

Just let me go

Prisoner, prisoner

Locked up, can't get you off my mind

Off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times

Million times

Oh whoa

Why can't you, why can't you

Just let me go

Prisoner, prisoner

Locked up, can't get you off my mind

Off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times

Million times

Oh whoa

Why can't you, why can't you

Just let me go

Prisoner

Can't get you off my mind

Why can't you just let me go

Million times

I wanna know why can't you

Why can't you

I wanna know why can't you

Why can't you

I gotta know why can't you

Why can't you

Just let me go

