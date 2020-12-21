Katy Perry es confundida con Zooey Deschanel en ‘Not the End Of The World': ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

It's not the end of the, no, not the end of the world

You can catch a star if the sky is falling down

There's a golden lining up in every single cloud

You can take a frown, turn it all the way around

All the way around, all the, all the way around

A fortune teller told me: The power's in your mind

You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly

Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride

Just enjoy the ride, yeah, I just enjoy the ride

(Na, na, na, na) what a time

(Na, na, na, na) to be alive

(Don't say goodbye)

It's no funeral we’re attending

Actually, just the beginning

It's not the end of the, no, not the end of the world

You can make a wish even on a satellite

On a plastic lash or anything you like

You can tame the dragon if you’re not afraid to fight

Not afraid to fight, no, I'm not afraid

(Na, na, na, na) what a time

(Na, na, na, na) to be alive

(Don't say goodbye) don't say goodbye

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye