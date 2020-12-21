Katy Perry es confundida con Zooey Deschanel en ‘Not the End Of The World': ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

Tras años de que los fans las compararan por su enorme parecido, la californiana ha respondido con mucho humor

Katy Perry es confundida con Zooey Deschanel en 'Not the End Of The World': ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

Katy Perry va a vivir una Navidad muy especial este año. No solo porque haya sacado su quinto álbum de estudio, Smile, donde vuelve a apostar por aquel pop que nos enamoró hace una década. Katy este año también ha sido madre de su primera hija junto a Orlando Bloom. ¡Y ya se encargó de lucir tripita allí por donde iba!

De este modo, seguro que estas fiestas, a pesar de la pandemia, van a ser muy especial para la californiana. Desde hace años, la estrella ha demostrado que es una auténtica fan de estos días. La hemos visto vestida de Santa Claus, de Mamá Noel, de árbol de Navidad y hasta de elfa.

Este 2020, cuando el espíritu navideño falta más que nunca, la artista no ha querido dejar a sus fans sin su propio regalo: el videoclip del nuevo single de Smile, Not the end of the world.

Para la ocasión, Katy Perry ha apostado por rodearse de marcianos y marcianas. Bueno, más bien la actriz Zooey Deschanel (la protagonista de New Girl). La californiana, que siempre saca a relucir su gran sentido del humor en sus vídeos, ha contado con el famoso rostro televisivo para el vídeo.

De hecho, la propia historia cuenta como los marcianos (que son súper fans de la cantante) se llevan a Zooey por error, pensando que era Katy.

Esta situación lleva a Zooey a vivir una serie de acontecimientos cómicos con los alienígenas, que han decidido salvarla del fin del mundo por error. De hecho, la propia actriz termina vestida como Katy. Y tenemos que reconocer que el parecido es obvio. Por supuesto, termina salvando al mundo.

Sin duda, un videoclip que ha sacado más de una sonrisa de los seguidores de la actriz y de la cantante. Y es que Katy Perry sabe cómo dejar con la boca abierta a sus fans.

letra 'not the end of the world'

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It's not the end of the, no, not the end of the world

You can catch a star if the sky is falling down

There's a golden lining up in every single cloud

You can take a frown, turn it all the way around

All the way around, all the, all the way around

A fortune teller told me: The power's in your mind

You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly

Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride

Just enjoy the ride, yeah, I just enjoy the ride

(Na, na, na, na) what a time

(Na, na, na, na) to be alive

(Don't say goodbye)

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's no funeral we’re attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It's not the end of the, no, not the end of the world

You can make a wish even on a satellite

On a plastic lash or anything you like

You can tame the dragon if you’re not afraid to fight

Not afraid to fight, no, I'm not afraid

(Na, na, na, na) what a time

(Na, na, na, na) to be alive

(Don't say goodbye) don't say goodbye

It’s not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye

