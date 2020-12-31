Kylie Minogue presenta Real Groove con Dua Lipa
Su esporádica colaboración en Studio 2054 se convierte en remix oficial
Kylie Minogue fue una de las grandes estrellas invitadas a Studio 2054, el multitudinario concierto virtual organizado por Dua Lipa para presentar su álbum Future Nostalgia. Lo que, en principio, parecía que iba a ser una esporádica colaboración entre dos de las más importantes divas de la música ha fructificado en algo más.
La intérprete australiana ha presentado a través de su canal oficial en Youtube el resultado de ese espectacular dueto para todos aquellos que no pudieron disfrutar del show en directo o bajo demanda. Real groove recibe este remix oficial a dos voces estrenándose el último día de un año para olvidar.
La canción forma parte del último trabajo discográfico de Kylie Minogue, Disco, en el que la solista sigue reivindicando uno de los sonidos que la catapultó al estrellato hace años. Un género al que Dua Lipa le ha dedicado toda una oda en su brillante Future Nostalgia.
Real Groove (Studio 2054 remix) fue una de las colaboraciones que se pudo disfrutar en ese show en el que también participaron J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Tainy, Elton John y FKA Twigs, entre otros. Tras posponer la gira de presentación de Future Nostalgia, la cantante británica quiso sacar la artillería pesada con canciones de su último proyecto, temas inéditos hasta la fecha y estas colaboraciones que nos han alegrado los últimos días de 2020.
Hay que recordar que además de Real Groove, y a dos voces de nuevo, se atrevieron a enlazar con la archiconocida Electricity, de Dua Lipa, por lo que no hay que descartar que el remix de esa colaboración también vea la luz próximamente.
letra de real groove (studio 2054 remix)
Tonight Tonight
Feel my heartbeat
It's the same old feeling coming over me tonight
Me tonight
Feel it buzzing
Said I'm never gonna call, but tonight, I think I might
Think I might
Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night
No one can take me higher
Know it's been a while, baby, a while
Do you still feel the fire?
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Major mistake
No, I never shoulda gone, baby, I was on the run
On the run
It was heartbreak
I can't stand another day knowing that you are the one
You're the one
Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night
No one can take me higher
Know it's been a while, baby, a while
Do you still feel the fire?
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Real groove, real groove
We-we got that real groove, ah
(We got that real groove)
Let's go, ah!
Dua's got that real groove
Kylie
Woo, woo
Real groove, real groove
We got that real groove, ah
I got that real groove, real groove
We got that real groove, ah
I saw you dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Dancing with somebody
Looking like me and you (Yeah)
She know how to party
But nothing like me and you (Yeah)
Got that perfect body
But she ain't got the moves (No, oh)
We got something better
Got that real groove, baby
Studio 2054
That real groove, baby
