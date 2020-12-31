Kylie Minogue presenta Real Groove con Dua Lipa

Tonight Tonight

Feel my heartbeat

It's the same old feeling coming over me tonight

Me tonight

Feel it buzzing

Said I'm never gonna call, but tonight, I think I might

Think I might

Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night

No one can take me higher

Know it's been a while, baby, a while

Do you still feel the fire?

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Major mistake

No, I never shoulda gone, baby, I was on the run

On the run

It was heartbreak

I can't stand another day knowing that you are the one

You're the one

Gave my heart a ride, bump in the night

No one can take me higher

Know it's been a while, baby, a while

Do you still feel the fire?

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Real groove, real groove

We-we got that real groove, ah

(We got that real groove)

Let's go, ah!

Dua's got that real groove

Kylie

Woo, woo

Real groove, real groove

We got that real groove, ah

I got that real groove, real groove

We got that real groove, ah

I saw you dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Dancing with somebody

Looking like me and you (Yeah)

She know how to party

But nothing like me and you (Yeah)

Got that perfect body

But she ain't got the moves (No, oh)

We got something better

Got that real groove, baby

Studio 2054

That real groove, baby