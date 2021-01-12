Lana del Rey vuelve con toda su esencia en el videoclip de ‘Chemstrails Over The Country Club’

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating god

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels

Go to the market, the kids' swimming pools

Baby, what's your sign?

My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun

You won't play, you're no fun

Well I don't care what they think

Drag racing my little red sports car

I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating god

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Meet you for coffee

At the elementary schools

We'll laugh about nothing

As the summer gets cool

It's beautiful, I'll escape

Normality settles down over me

I'm not bored or unhappy

I'm still so strange and wild

I'm in the wind, I'm in the water

Nobody's son, nobody's daughter

Watching the chemtrails over the country club

Suburbia, The Brentwood Market

What to do next? Maybe we'll love it

White picket, chemtrails over the country club

My love, my love

Washing my hair, doing my laundry

Late night to be, I want you holding me

Like when we were kids

Under chemtrails and country clubs

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

Under the chemtrails over the country club

(You're born in December, I'm born in June)

Yeah

Under the chemtrails, over the country club

You're born in December, I'm born in June

Yeah, my Cancer is sun, and my Leo is moon

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah