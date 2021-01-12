Lana del Rey vuelve con toda su esencia en el videoclip de ‘Chemstrails Over The Country Club’

La cantante vuelve a apostar por el estilo más vintage

Lana del Rey - Chemstrails Over The Country Club

redes_sociales_zw1

Lana del Rey ha vuelto. Después de algún adelanto durante el pasado año y otros proyectos de lo más interesantes, la cantante por fin anunciaba el tracklist y la portada del que será su séptimo álbum de estudio.

Su primer videoclip de este 2021 es el single homónimo al disco, Chemstrails Over The Country Club. Siendo fiel a su esencia vintage, la artista vuelve con uno de esos vídeos que sus seguidores consideran una pieza de arte de principio a fin.

Con una fotografía de lo más cuidada, la artista no ha descuidado ningún detalle. De hecho, una de las cosas más destacadas es la inclusión racial que ha tenido para atajar alguna de las polémicas sobre la diversidad en sus vídeos.

Por referencias, la intérprete de Ultraviolence ha querido tener un guiño al pandémico 2020 con alguna escena en mascarilla. Sin embargo, sólo los más fans verán que se trata de la mascarilla que llevó el pasado mes de octubre y por la que generó una gran polémica.

La canción en cuestión vuelve al estilo poético de la compositora, que ya está triunfando con los versos de este nuevo single. La letra, a continuación:

LETRA DE 'CHEMSTRAILS OVER THE COUNTRY CLUB'

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating god

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels

Go to the market, the kids' swimming pools

Baby, what's your sign?

My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun

You won't play, you're no fun

Well I don't care what they think

Drag racing my little red sports car

I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating god

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Meet you for coffee

At the elementary schools

We'll laugh about nothing

As the summer gets cool

It's beautiful, I'll escape

Normality settles down over me

I'm not bored or unhappy

I'm still so strange and wild

I'm in the wind, I'm in the water

Nobody's son, nobody's daughter

Watching the chemtrails over the country club

Suburbia, The Brentwood Market

What to do next? Maybe we'll love it

White picket, chemtrails over the country club

My love, my love

Washing my hair, doing my laundry

Late night to be, I want you holding me

Like when we were kids

Under chemtrails and country clubs

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

Under the chemtrails over the country club

(You're born in December, I'm born in June)

Yeah

Under the chemtrails, over the country club

You're born in December, I'm born in June

Yeah, my Cancer is sun, and my Leo is moon

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar