Lana del Rey vuelve con toda su esencia en el videoclip de ‘Chemstrails Over The Country Club’
La cantante vuelve a apostar por el estilo más vintage
Lana del Rey ha vuelto. Después de algún adelanto durante el pasado año y otros proyectos de lo más interesantes, la cantante por fin anunciaba el tracklist y la portada del que será su séptimo álbum de estudio.
Su primer videoclip de este 2021 es el single homónimo al disco, Chemstrails Over The Country Club. Siendo fiel a su esencia vintage, la artista vuelve con uno de esos vídeos que sus seguidores consideran una pieza de arte de principio a fin.
Con una fotografía de lo más cuidada, la artista no ha descuidado ningún detalle. De hecho, una de las cosas más destacadas es la inclusión racial que ha tenido para atajar alguna de las polémicas sobre la diversidad en sus vídeos.
Por referencias, la intérprete de Ultraviolence ha querido tener un guiño al pandémico 2020 con alguna escena en mascarilla. Sin embargo, sólo los más fans verán que se trata de la mascarilla que llevó el pasado mes de octubre y por la que generó una gran polémica.
La canción en cuestión vuelve al estilo poético de la compositora, que ya está triunfando con los versos de este nuevo single. La letra, a continuación:
LETRA DE 'CHEMSTRAILS OVER THE COUNTRY CLUB'
I'm on the run with you, my sweet love
There's nothing wrong contemplating god
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playing it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels
Go to the market, the kids' swimming pools
Baby, what's your sign?
My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun
You won't play, you're no fun
Well I don't care what they think
Drag racing my little red sports car
I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild
I'm on the run with you, my sweet love
There's nothing wrong contemplating god
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playing it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Meet you for coffee
At the elementary schools
We'll laugh about nothing
As the summer gets cool
It's beautiful, I'll escape
Normality settles down over me
I'm not bored or unhappy
I'm still so strange and wild
I'm in the wind, I'm in the water
Nobody's son, nobody's daughter
Watching the chemtrails over the country club
Suburbia, The Brentwood Market
What to do next? Maybe we'll love it
White picket, chemtrails over the country club
My love, my love
Washing my hair, doing my laundry
Late night to be, I want you holding me
Like when we were kids
Under chemtrails and country clubs
It's never too late, baby, so don't give up
It's never too late, baby, so don't give up
Under the chemtrails over the country club
(You're born in December, I'm born in June)
Yeah
Under the chemtrails, over the country club
You're born in December, I'm born in June
Yeah, my Cancer is sun, and my Leo is moon
My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Comentarios