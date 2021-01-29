Rag n Bone Man anuncia su nuevo disco Life by misadventure

Su nueva canción, All you ever wanted, es su primer single

Rag

Rag n Bone Man, en la premiere de Toy Story 4 en Londres. / Getty Images / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rag 'n' Bone Man, el artista británico que sorprendió a todo el mundo con su álbum debut Human (2017), ya tiene listo su segunda aventura musical. Life by misadventure es el nombre de su segundo trabajo que verá la luz el próximo 23 de abril con All you ever wanted como primer sencillo.

La canción ya puede escucharse y disfrutarse en las principales plataformas de streaming de todo el mundo. Rory Graham, el nombre real del músico que está detrás del proyecto Rag 'n' Bone Man, ha estrenado además el videoclip de la canción en el que recuerda cómo era su vida antes de llegar a la fama en algunas de las principales ciudades británicas.

El solista ha apostado en esta canción por un aire más rockero que el que nos deslumbró en Human. Su increíble voz sigue dejándonos maravillados y ya sólo tendremos que esperar un par de meses más para poder disfrutar de su segundo álbum de estudio.

De momento sabemos que Life by misadventure estará formado por 14 temas y que verá la luz a través de Columbia (Sony). Para la producción del disco ha contado con la colaboración de Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Alanis Morissette...) en Nashville y Ben Jackson-Cook donde además han participado guitarristas como Wendy Melvoin o baterías como Daru Jones.

Este es el listado de canciones de Life by misadventure:

  1. Fireflies
  2. Breath In Me
  3. Fall In Love Again
  4. Talking To Myself
  5. Anywhere Away From Here
  6. Alone
  7. Crossfire
  8. All You Ever Wanted
  9. Changing of the Guard
  10. Somewhere Along The Way
  11. Time Will Only Tell
  12. Lightyears
  13. Party’s Over
  14. Old Habits

Según ha explicado Rag n Bone man, la idea era la de grabar casi un disco en directo por lo que tras componer las canciones se grababan de manera inmediata para mantener la pureza y la emoción de las canciones al completo.

El próximo 23 de abril podremos escuchar su nuevo proyecto musical pero este All you ever wanted es su primer adelanto.

LETRA DE ALL YOU EVER WANTED

No painted trains on the underground

No kids with spray cans jumping over fences

All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line

Deafening the sound of the helpless

It's a city of a thousand heartbeats

No room for another soul

Same building on a different street

But nobody knows

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted

Stand in a line for a hole in the wall

'Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom

Moving forward walking back

Everyone is falling but we don't see them

A day away from a stroke of bad luck

Money's slipping right through the cracks

It's a shame how we don't know

What we really have

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted

Is it all you ever wanted? (x2)

Mine's the city with a thousand heartbeats

We're just trying to keep a dream alive

New sign on an old street

I don't recognise

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on Is it all you ever,

all you ever wanted Is it all you ever wanted?

