Rag n Bone Man anuncia su nuevo disco Life by misadventure
Su nueva canción, All you ever wanted, es su primer single
Rag 'n' Bone Man, el artista británico que sorprendió a todo el mundo con su álbum debut Human (2017), ya tiene listo su segunda aventura musical. Life by misadventure es el nombre de su segundo trabajo que verá la luz el próximo 23 de abril con All you ever wanted como primer sencillo.
La canción ya puede escucharse y disfrutarse en las principales plataformas de streaming de todo el mundo. Rory Graham, el nombre real del músico que está detrás del proyecto Rag 'n' Bone Man, ha estrenado además el videoclip de la canción en el que recuerda cómo era su vida antes de llegar a la fama en algunas de las principales ciudades británicas.
El solista ha apostado en esta canción por un aire más rockero que el que nos deslumbró en Human. Su increíble voz sigue dejándonos maravillados y ya sólo tendremos que esperar un par de meses más para poder disfrutar de su segundo álbum de estudio.
De momento sabemos que Life by misadventure estará formado por 14 temas y que verá la luz a través de Columbia (Sony). Para la producción del disco ha contado con la colaboración de Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Alanis Morissette...) en Nashville y Ben Jackson-Cook donde además han participado guitarristas como Wendy Melvoin o baterías como Daru Jones.
My new album 'Life By Misadventure’ is out on 23rd April 2021 and my new single ‘All You Ever Wanted’ is out now… here we GGOOOO 💥 Pre-order the album here 👉🏽 https://t.co/CJrpPgCmdo pic.twitter.com/SIl17KDBBV— Rags (@RagNBoneMan) January 29, 2021
Este es el listado de canciones de Life by misadventure:
- Fireflies
- Breath In Me
- Fall In Love Again
- Talking To Myself
- Anywhere Away From Here
- Alone
- Crossfire
- All You Ever Wanted
- Changing of the Guard
- Somewhere Along The Way
- Time Will Only Tell
- Lightyears
- Party’s Over
- Old Habits
Según ha explicado Rag n Bone man, la idea era la de grabar casi un disco en directo por lo que tras componer las canciones se grababan de manera inmediata para mantener la pureza y la emoción de las canciones al completo.
El próximo 23 de abril podremos escuchar su nuevo proyecto musical pero este All you ever wanted es su primer adelanto.
LETRA DE ALL YOU EVER WANTED
No painted trains on the underground
No kids with spray cans jumping over fences
All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line
Deafening the sound of the helpless
It's a city of a thousand heartbeats
No room for another soul
Same building on a different street
But nobody knows
Tear it down till it's gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they're on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted
Stand in a line for a hole in the wall
'Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom
Moving forward walking back
Everyone is falling but we don't see them
A day away from a stroke of bad luck
Money's slipping right through the cracks
It's a shame how we don't know
What we really have
Tear it down till it's gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they're on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted
Is it all you ever wanted? (x2)
Mine's the city with a thousand heartbeats
We're just trying to keep a dream alive
New sign on an old street
I don't recognise
Tear it down till it's gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they're on Is it all you ever,
all you ever wanted Is it all you ever wanted?
Comentarios
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato