Rag n Bone Man anuncia su nuevo disco Life by misadventure

No painted trains on the underground

No kids with spray cans jumping over fences

All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line

Deafening the sound of the helpless

It's a city of a thousand heartbeats

No room for another soul

Same building on a different street

But nobody knows

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted

Stand in a line for a hole in the wall

'Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom

Moving forward walking back

Everyone is falling but we don't see them

A day away from a stroke of bad luck

Money's slipping right through the cracks

It's a shame how we don't know

What we really have

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted

Is it all you ever wanted? (x2)

Mine's the city with a thousand heartbeats

We're just trying to keep a dream alive

New sign on an old street

I don't recognise

Tear it down till it's gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights while they're on Is it all you ever,

all you ever wanted Is it all you ever wanted?