‘Falling’ de Harry Styles y ‘Cardigan’ de Taylor Swift compiten por el mismo premio en Art Directors Guild

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Mank, Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mulan, Production Designer: Grant Major

News of the World, Production Designer: David Crank

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

Pinocchio, Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

Tenet, Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

The Midnight Sky, Production Designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984, Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Da 5 Bloods, Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Production Designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising Young Woman, Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

The Prom, Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Production Designer: Matt Perry

Onward, Production Designer: Noah Klocek

Soul, Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: A New Age, Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Wolfwalkers, Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Lovecraft Country: "I Am"

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"

Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

The Crown: "War"

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

Westworld: "Parce Domine"

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"

Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

Ozark: "Wartime"

Production Designer: David Bomba

The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"

Production Designer: Sara K. White

The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"

Production Designer: Michael Wylie

Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Fargo, Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood, Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Little Fires Everywhere, Production Designer: Jessica Kender

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

The Queen’s Gambit, Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dead to Me: "You Don’t Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"

Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: "Pilot"

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"

Production Designer: Susie Mancini

What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"

Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy’s a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers" "Straight Outta Lagos”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?" "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It’s Time"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: "Vertical Cinema"

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: "Falling"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman