‘Falling’ de Harry Styles y ‘Cardigan’ de Taylor Swift compiten por el mismo premio en Art Directors Guild
Salen los nominados de esta edición que tendrá lugar de forma virtual el 10 de abril
The Art Directors Guild, los premios de producción y diseño de cada año, celebrará su 25ª edición el 10 de abril de forma, cómo no, virtual. Ya está fuera la lista de nominados entre los que podemos ver títulos que han marcado, sin ninguna duda, el año a nivel de entretenimiento.
Mulan, Tenet o Wonder Woman 1984 son algunos de los nominados a Largometraje de época o de fantasía, mientras que para televisión destacan The Crown, The Mandalorian, Westworld o el exitoso Emily In Paris.
En formato corto, entre los que entran videoclips musicales, vemos disputarse el mismo premio en las listas a Taylor Swift con The Cardigan, My Oh My de Camila Cabello o Falling de Harry Styles. Tres potentes artistas que han sido los protagonistas en la industria musical, pero que también destacan a nivel creativo y estético según la organización de los premios.
Ha informado sobre estas nominaciones The Hollywood Reporter, donde puedes ver la lista completa.
lista nominados
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Mank, Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mulan, Production Designer: Grant Major
News of the World, Production Designer: David Crank
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Production Designer: Shane Valentino
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Production Designer: K.K. Barrett
Pinocchio, Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani
Tenet, Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
The Midnight Sky, Production Designer: Jim Bissell
Wonder Woman 1984, Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Da 5 Bloods, Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Production Designer: Molly Hughes
Palm Springs, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Promising Young Woman, Production Designer: Michael T. Perry
The Prom, Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Production Designer: Matt Perry
Onward, Production Designer: Noah Klocek
Soul, Production Designer: Steve Pilcher
The Croods: A New Age, Production Designer: Nate Wragg
Wolfwalkers, Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja
NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Lovecraft Country: "I Am"
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"
Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith
The Crown: "War"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"
Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang
Westworld: "Parce Domine"
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"
Production Designer: Laurence Dorman
Ozark: "Wartime"
Production Designer: David Bomba
The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"
Production Designer: Sara K. White
The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"
Production Designer: Michael Wylie
Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Fargo, Production Designer: Warren Alan Young
Hollywood, Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
Little Fires Everywhere, Production Designer: Jessica Kender
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
The Queen’s Gambit, Production Designer: Uli Hanisch
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Dead to Me: "You Don’t Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"
Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell
Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: "Pilot"
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"
Production Designer: Susie Mancini
What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"
Production Designer: Kate Bunch
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"
Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier
Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy’s a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers" "Straight Outta Lagos”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?" "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"
Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It’s Time"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Apple: "Vertical Cinema"
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"
Production Designer: François Audouy
Harry Styles: "Falling"
Production Designer: François Audouy
Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
