‘Falling’ de Harry Styles y ‘Cardigan’ de Taylor Swift compiten por el mismo premio en Art Directors Guild

Salen los nominados de esta edición que tendrá lugar de forma virtual el 10 de abril

Harry Styles en una sesión privada con Spotify en 2020

Harry Styles en una sesión privada con Spotify en 2020 / Getty Images / Rich Fury

redes_sociales_zw1

The Art Directors Guild, los premios de producción y diseño de cada año, celebrará su 25ª edición el 10 de abril de forma, cómo no, virtual. Ya está fuera la lista de nominados entre los que podemos ver títulos que han marcado, sin ninguna duda, el año a nivel de entretenimiento.

Mulan, Tenet o Wonder Woman 1984 son algunos de los nominados a Largometraje de época o de fantasía, mientras que para televisión destacan The Crown, The Mandalorian, Westworld o el exitoso Emily In Paris.

En formato corto, entre los que entran videoclips musicales, vemos disputarse el mismo premio en las listas a Taylor Swift con The Cardigan, My Oh My de Camila Cabello o Falling de Harry Styles. Tres potentes artistas que han sido los protagonistas en la industria musical, pero que también destacan a nivel creativo y estético según la organización de los premios.

Ha informado sobre estas nominaciones The Hollywood Reporter, donde puedes ver la lista completa.

lista nominados

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Mank, Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mulan, Production Designer: Grant Major

News of the World, Production Designer: David Crank

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

Pinocchio, Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

Tenet, Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

The Midnight Sky, Production Designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984, Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Da 5 Bloods, Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Production Designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising Young Woman, Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

The Prom, Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Production Designer: Matt Perry

Onward, Production Designer: Noah Klocek

Soul, Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: A New Age, Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Wolfwalkers, Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION ARE:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Lovecraft Country: "I Am"

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Perry Mason: "Chapter Three"

Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

The Crown: "War"

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

Westworld: "Parce Domine"

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Killing Eve: "Are You from Pinner?"

Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

Ozark: "Wartime"

Production Designer: David Bomba

The Flight Attendant: "After Dark"

Production Designer: Sara K. White

The Twilight Zone: "Among the Untrodden"

Production Designer: Michael Wylie

Utopia: "Just a Fanboy"

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Fargo, Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood, Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Little Fires Everywhere, Production Designer: Jessica Kender

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

The Queen’s Gambit, Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Dead to Me: "You Don’t Have to Go," "It Had to Be You"

Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

Emily in Paris: "Emily in Paris"

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: "Pilot"

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Space Force: "THE LAUNCH"

Production Designer: Susie Mancini

What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: "Unintended Consequences"

Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

Bob Hearts Abishola: "Randy’s a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers" "Straight Outta Lagos”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Family Reunion: "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?" "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

The Neighborhood: "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It’s Time"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: "Superstar – Change is a Team Sport"

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: "Vertical Cinema"

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: "My Oh My"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: "Falling"

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

 

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?