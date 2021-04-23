Will you stay the night so I can hear your voice again

Give me a memory to hold on to now and then

Would you stay a little more, a mornin’ sleepin’ in

And I have missed your touch

Drawing circles on my skin

Look up to the sky to only realize

The most precious thing I wanted

It was laying right before my eyes

I’ve made a promise to hold you

Forever by the hand

And that I would never let go

So don’t worry, here I’ll stand

To remind you like the first time

I will always love you more than yesterday

And no matter what, I’ll stay

And no matter what, I’ll stay

Sometimes I gеt insecure and all up in my head

But I know that what wе have

Nobody will ever bend

And although we may, we’ll trip, and fall time after time

I’ll be there through it all

Dancing with you until the end

Doesn’t matter if the world falls apart

Or whatever comes tomorrow

I will always keep you in my arm

‘Cause I’ve made a promise to hold you

Forever by the hand

And that I would never let go

So don’t worry, here I’ll stand

To remind you like the first time

I will always love you more than yesterday

And no matter what

I’ll be your shelter when the sky is falling

The flame to light your darkest moments

No matter the distance, I’ll be close

I’ve made a promise to hold you

Forever by the hand

And that I would never let go

So don’t worry, here I’ll stand

To remind you like the first time

I will always love you more than yesterday

And no matter what, I’ll stay