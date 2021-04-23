Blas Cantó lanza ‘I'll Stay’, la versión en inglés de ‘Voy a quedarme’: mira el vídeo y la letra
El cantante ha añadido tiempo extra a esta canción
No queda nada para que Blas Cantó ponga rumbo a Róterdam para representar a España en el Festival de Eurovisión. El murciano estará el próximo 22 de mayo cantando Voy a quedarme para más de 100 millones de espectadores y espectadoras, intentado llevarse el micrófono de cristal a casa.
El tema salió el pasado mes de febrero con un precioso videoclip con el que rinde homenaje a su abuela, fallecida el pasado 2020. Ahora, Blas quiere llegar a toda Europa con la versión en inglés, titulada I’ll stay. Una manera de que los eurofans internacionales conozcan la historia que hay detrás del tema que escribió junto a Leroy Sánchez, Daniel Ortega y Dan Hammond.
Aunque hace unas semanas pudimos escuchar un pequeño adelanto de esta versión, ha sido este viernes 23 de abril cuando por fin hemos podido escuchar el resultado completo. ¡Y tenemos que reconocer que la canción suena igual de bien en el idioma de Shakespeare!
“Me gustaría que la gente entendiera la letra en los mayores sitios posibles", explicó Blas durante la grabación, tal y como recoge el comunicado. El artista ha asegurado que tiene un motivo por el que ha querido lanzar esta versión, más allá del idioma: “Vamos a llevar un poco la canción a donde nació. Es un poco más larga. Hay momentos que eliminamos y que rescatamos para esta versión. Creo que es el momento para recordar cómo empezó rodo”
Para presentar el tema al mundo, Blas ha compartido un vídeo donde aparece interpretando la canción solo junto a un pianista. La voz del cantante queda igual de bien en este idioma, recordando a muchos los inicios del joven en la industria musical. Y es que Blas se hizo conocido cantando en inglés junto a Auryn.
La cuenta atrás
Solo queda un mes para que Blas suba al escenario de Eurovisión. El artista está contando los días. De hecho, no es casualidad que haya decidido lanzar esta versión este mismo viernes:
“Quedan exactamente 30 días para la final de @eurovision, y esta noche a la 00h lo celebramos con el estreno de I’ll stay”, la versión en inglés de “Voy a quedarme”.
Letra "I'LL STAY"
Will you stay the night so I can hear your voice again
Give me a memory to hold on to now and then
Would you stay a little more, a mornin’ sleepin’ in
And I have missed your touch
Drawing circles on my skin
Look up to the sky to only realize
The most precious thing I wanted
It was laying right before my eyes
I’ve made a promise to hold you
Forever by the hand
And that I would never let go
So don’t worry, here I’ll stand
To remind you like the first time
I will always love you more than yesterday
And no matter what, I’ll stay
And no matter what, I’ll stay
Sometimes I gеt insecure and all up in my head
But I know that what wе have
Nobody will ever bend
And although we may, we’ll trip, and fall time after time
I’ll be there through it all
Dancing with you until the end
Doesn’t matter if the world falls apart
Or whatever comes tomorrow
I will always keep you in my arm
‘Cause I’ve made a promise to hold you
Forever by the hand
And that I would never let go
So don’t worry, here I’ll stand
To remind you like the first time
I will always love you more than yesterday
And no matter what
I’ll be your shelter when the sky is falling
The flame to light your darkest moments
No matter the distance, I’ll be close
I’ve made a promise to hold you
Forever by the hand
And that I would never let go
So don’t worry, here I’ll stand
To remind you like the first time
I will always love you more than yesterday
And no matter what, I’ll stay
Sin duda, nos morimos de ganas de ver la actuación de Blas en el famoso festival.
Comentarios