Billie Eilish lanza ‘Your Power’, un nuevo adelanto de su próximo disco: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But having it's so strange

She said you were a hero, you played the part

But you're moving, don't act like it doesn't hurt

And you swear you didn't know

No wonder why you didn't ask

She was sleeping in your clothe

But now shes got to glance out there, you

How dare you?

And how could you?

Where you only for bad when you find out

If you could take it all back

Would you?

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your hours

But having it's so strang

I thought that I was special

You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control?

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)

You said you thought he was your angel

How dare you?

And how could you?

Where you only for bad when you turned out

That they kill you contract

Would you?

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But power isn't playing

Hmm

Ooh, ooh, ha

La-la-la-la-la