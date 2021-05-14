Olivia Rodrigo es una animadora en busca de venganza en ‘good 4 u’: mira la letra y el vídeo

Ah

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, god, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want

You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off

It's like we never even happened

Baby, what the f*ck is up with that? (Huh?)

And good for you, it's like you never even met me

Remember when you swore to god I was the only person who ever got you?

Well, screw that, and screw you

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, god, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Maybe I'm too emotional

But your apathy's like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Maybe I'm too emotional

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, like a damn sociopath

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily