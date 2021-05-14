Síguenos:

Olivia Rodrigo es una animadora en busca de venganza en 'good 4 u': mira la letra y el vídeo

La promesa del pop ha apostado por un tema pop rock de lo más divertido

Olivia Rodrigo es una animadora en busca de venganza en ‘good 4 u’: mira la letra y el vídeo

Olivia Rodrigo se ha convertido, por méritos propios, en la artista revelación de la temporada. Gracias al éxito indiscutible de su tema Drivers License, con el que ha conseguido su primer número 1 en Billboard y en LOS40, la fama de la joven no ha dejado de crecer. De hecho, su talento ha conquistado a artistas de la talla de Taylor Swift, quien se ha convertido en su madrina oficial.

El próximo viernes, 21 de mayo, la ex chica Disney lanza su primer álbum de estudio: Sour. Para que la espera sea más llevadera, tras haber lanzado Deja Vu, la artista ha publicado Good 4 u.

Para la ocasión, la artista ha apostado por un tema pop. Esta vez, a diferencia de las dos anteriores canciones, no se trata de un mediotiempo, sino de un tema movido que nos recuerda a aquella Avril Lavigne de principios de los 2000s.

Y es que Olivia apuesta por el sonido de las guitarras eléctricas y la batería en un estribillo lleno de fuerza donde la artista le echa en cara a su supuesta ex pareja que la haya olvidado tan fácilmente. ¿Un nuevo guiño a su relación con Joshua Bassett?

Un videoclip a la altura

Por supuesto, como futura princesa del pop, Good 4 U ha salido con su correspondiente videoclip. ¡Y qué videoclip! Acostumbrados a ver a Olivia como la chica buena (debido a su papel en la serie de High School Musical), por primera vez vemos a la artista como la mala de la película.

De este modo, Rodrigo se convierte en la animadora popular del instituto en busca de una venganza hacia su ex. ¿Y qué es lo que hace? Nada más y nada menos que quemarle la casa. ¡Casi nada!

El vídeo ha sido dirigido por una de las artistas visuales de moda: Petra Collins. La directora y fotógrafa se ha convertido en una de las personas de confianza de Olivia a la hora de ponerse delante del objetivo.

Letra 'good 4 u'

Ah

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, god, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want

You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off

It's like we never even happened

Baby, what the f*ck is up with that? (Huh?)

And good for you, it's like you never even met me

Remember when you swore to god I was the only person who ever got you?

Well, screw that, and screw you

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, god, I wish that I could do that

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Maybe I'm too emotional

But your apathy's like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Maybe I'm too emotional

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

Maybe I'm too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

Baby, like a damn sociopath

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

But I guess good for you

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

Sin duda, Sour tiene todas las papeletas para ser uno de los álbumes pop de la temporada. ¡Qué ganas de escucharlo!

