A bottle of rum

Champagne in my dome

But look what it's done

Since when you've been gone

And I'm all alone

I couldn't let go

Ride or die

Don't know what is it day or night

Got me hooked on a crazy ride

Am I wrong if I feel alright

And then my heart go

Maza jaja, maza jaja

Jane han lo pagaal nikal da

Jane han lo pagaal nikal da

2 bottles of rum

And I became numb

My heart's like a drum

Since when you've been gone

And I'm all alone

I couldn't let go

Ride or die

Don't know what is it day or night

Got me hooked on a crazy ride

Am I wrong if I feel alright

And then my heart go

Maza jaja, maza jaja

Jane han lo pagaal nikal da

Jane han lo pagaal nikal da