Los Maneskin más viscerales en MammaMia: mira el vídeo y la letra

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, mamma mia-ma, ma-mamma mia-ah

I feel the heat up, uh, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I'll do it, they've stolen all my fun

I'm breaking free, but I'm stuck in a police car

Oh, mamma mia-ma, ma-mamma mia-ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me, I feel like I'm a superstar

I'm not a freak, I just thought it was carnival

Oh, ma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I'm on my knees, and I can't wait to drink your rain

I'll keep it secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, and we'll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, ahahah!

Oh, mamma-mia-ma, ma-mamma mia-ah

You wanna touch my body? I say you're not allowed

You wanna handle me, but I'm a bit too much

I'll burn all the place down, 'cause I'm too fucking hot

Oh, mamma-mia-ma, ma-mamma mia-ah

They wanna arrest me, but I was just having fun

I swear that I'm not drunk, and I'm not taking drugs

They ask me why I'm so hot, 'cause I'm Italiano

Oh, ma-mamma-mia, spit your love on me

I'm on my knees, and I can't wait to drink your rain

I'll keep it secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, and we'll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Give me a command, and I'll do what you ask

'Cause my favorite music's your "Uh, uh"

Give me a command, and I'll do what you ask

'Cause my favorite music's your "Uh, uh"

Give me a command, and I'll do what you ask

'Cause my favorite music's your "Uh, uh"

Give me a command, and I'll do what you ask

'Cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I'm on my knees, and I can't wait to drink your rain

I'll keep it secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, and we'll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh, mamma-mamma mia