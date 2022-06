El chef español José Andrés tiene algo que agradecerle a Katy Perry

So! You too can enjoy subs in the tub in a lettuce bra 🥪🛁🥬 while feeling good about raising money for a great cause! ♥️ Donate and enter at https://t.co/3LBxoWdVVK for a chance to win a LEWK + a signed note from moi 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Z2VKQTziAL