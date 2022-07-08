DNCE lanza ‘Got Me Good’ con un vídeo alternativo de lo más tierno
Después de 'Move' y 'Dancing Feet', el grupo vuelve a la carga con nuevo single
DNCE acaba de publicar su nueva canción 'Got Me Good'. Supone el tercer single de su nueva era y sigue la misma línea ochentera que 'Move' y 'Dancing Feet', los dos temas previos publicados ya por la banda
Según Joe, Jinjoo y Jack, este hit tan pegadizo contiene todos los nutrientes necesarios para hacernos sentir bien. No le falta de nada: vitaminas D, N, C y E para ponernos a bailar.
Aunque por el momento solo hay lyric vídeo del tema, el grupo liderado por Joe Jonas ha publicado en Instagram un clip alternativo del estribillo que muchos ya quieren que se convierta en el videoclip oficial. No se trata más que de un montaje realizado con memes de perros que, al compás de la música, representan lo que dicen los versos del estribillo, que dice algo así:
Te fuiste con el sol en una especie de misión
Te preparé la comida y me dejaste con los platos
No puedo enfadarme. Sembré lo que estaba recogiendo,
Ocupaste una página de mi libro y me pillé pero bien.
Nosotros ya nos hemos p*to-pillado de este temazo. ¿Y tú?
Letra de 'Got Me Good'
[Intro]
(You got me good)
[Verse 1]
We said forever, damn, it happened so fast
Spillin' secrets like a champagne glass
I ain't never caught a feelin' like that so fast, so fast
From the party to the lobby to the bed
From the bed to my heart to my head
I was certain there was love and no less, oh, yes
[Chorus]
But you left with the sun on some kind of mission
I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes
I can't be that mad, got what I was givin'
Took a page from my book,
damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)
[Verse 2]
Had me fooled with the kisses and thе games
When you whisperеd in my ear if you could stay
I thought it'd be a little longer than a day, no way, no way
What now with the plans that you made?
Mezcal and sunsets and big waves
How you so quick with the mood change?
[Chorus]
But you left with the sun on some kind of mission
I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes
I can't be that mad, got what I was givin' T
ook a page from my book,
damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)
[Post-Chorus]
Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)
Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)
Woo-hoo, woo-hoo, woo-hoo
[Bridge]
Guess that's the price, price that I pay
For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day
Guess that's the price, price that I pay
For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day
[Chorus]
But you left with the sun on some kind of mission
I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes
I can't be that mad, got what I was givin'
Took a page from my book,
damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)
[Post-Chorus]
Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)
Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)
Woo-hoo, woo-hoo, woo-hoo
Comentarios