DNCE lanza ‘Got Me Good’ con un vídeo alternativo de lo más tierno

[Intro]

(You got me good)

[Verse 1]

We said forever, damn, it happened so fast

Spillin' secrets like a champagne glass

I ain't never caught a feelin' like that so fast, so fast

From the party to the lobby to the bed

From the bed to my heart to my head

I was certain there was love and no less, oh, yes

[Chorus]

But you left with the sun on some kind of mission

I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes

I can't be that mad, got what I was givin'

Took a page from my book,

damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)

[Verse 2]

Had me fooled with the kisses and thе games

When you whisperеd in my ear if you could stay

I thought it'd be a little longer than a day, no way, no way

What now with the plans that you made?

Mezcal and sunsets and big waves

How you so quick with the mood change?

[Chorus]

But you left with the sun on some kind of mission

I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes

I can't be that mad, got what I was givin' T

ook a page from my book,

damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)

[Post-Chorus]

Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)

Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)

Woo-hoo, woo-hoo, woo-hoo

[Bridge]

Guess that's the price, price that I pay

For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day

Guess that's the price, price that I pay

For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day

[Chorus]

But you left with the sun on some kind of mission

I gave you a meal, you left me with dishes

I can't be that mad, got what I was givin'

Took a page from my book,

damn, baby, you got me good (Woo-hoo)

[Post-Chorus]

Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)

Got me good, got me good, got me good (All night)

Woo-hoo, woo-hoo, woo-hoo