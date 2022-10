‘Horizon Forbidden West’ anuncia el lanzamiento de su banda sonora

For all the soundtrack lovers: the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack is available to pre-order on vinyl, both the Essential and Deluxe, and CD now.



Essential: https://t.co/TKg36o2DRa

Deluxe: https://t.co/jWuN67QT5M

CD: https://t.co/7KyjEBLsSK pic.twitter.com/iCMq4rOHBp