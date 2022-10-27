La madurez de Adele tras su frustrada relación en ‘I drink wine’: mira el vídeo y la letra

How can one become so bounded by choices

that somebody else makes?

How come we've both become a version of a person

we don't even like?

We're in love with the world

but the world just wants to bring us down

By putting ideas in our heads

that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child

every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun

but now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard you work hard

find balance in the sacrifice

Yet I don't know anybody

who's truly satisfied

You better believe

I'm trying to keep climbing

But the higher we climb

feels like we're both none the wiser

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

you just want me

Why am I obsessing about the things

I can't control?

Why am I seeking approval

from people I don't even know?

In these crazy times I hope to find

something I can cling on to

Cause I need some substance in my life

Something real, something that feels true

You better believe for you

I've cried high tides

Cause I want you so bad

but you can't fight fire with fire

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh I just want to love you, love you, for free

Everybody wants something from me

you just want me

Listen I know how low I can go

I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all

cause you're all I've got left

Oh I hope in time

we both will

find peace of mind

Sometimes the road less travelled

is a road best left behind

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh I just want to love you, love you free

Everybody wants something from me

you just want me

You better believe

I'm trying to keep climbing

But the higher we climb

feels like we're both none the wiser

[The only regret I have

I wish that it was just at a different time

A most turbulent period of my life

Why would I put that on you?

That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about

But because of that period of time

Even though it was so much fun

I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him

There were just memories in a big storm]