La madurez de Adele tras su frustrada relación en ‘I drink wine’: mira el vídeo y la letra

La cantante británica lanza su segundo vídeo de su disco 30 casi un año después

Casi un año después de la publicación de su más reciente disco de estudio, 30, Adele ha publicado el segundo videoclip para promocionarlo. Se trata de I drink wine tal y como había anunciado horas antes a través de sus perfiles oficiales en las redes sociales. Una propuesta audiovisual que recorre su madurez y sus tentaciones pasadas ahora que ha llegado a la treintena.

El vídeo, dirigido por Joe Talbot, está fechado en 2021 porque tal y como reconoció la inglesa fue el primero que rodó dentro de su nuevo proyecto musical. Antes incluso que el de Easy on me que a la postre se convertiría en el primer sencillo de su cuarto álbum de estudio.

Adele nos recuerda en esta canción que casi todo en esta vida tiene su lado positivo y su lado negativo y que con la madurez se pueden ver las cosas desde otras perspectivas pero lo importante sigue siendo el corazón. De hecho, la canción original que la intérprete compuso duraba más de 15 minutos.

Una duración inconcebible hoy en día y que finalmente se quedaron en poco más de 6 y que en el videoclip terminan por ser más de 7 con la reflexión final hablada de una Adele que luce como una diva sobre el flotador que la mantiene sobre el agua. Así es como se ha resistido a los vaivenes de la vida, a las relaciones frustradas que marcaron una época de su vida y de las que deja esta canción como testimonio.

LETRA DE I DRINK WINE DE ADELE

How can one become so bounded by choices

that somebody else makes?

How come we've both become a version of a person

we don't even like?

We're in love with the world

but the world just wants to bring us down

By putting ideas in our heads

that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child

every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun

but now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard you work hard

find balance in the sacrifice

Yet I don't know anybody

who's truly satisfied

You better believe

I'm trying to keep climbing

But the higher we climb

feels like we're both none the wiser

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

you just want me

Why am I obsessing about the things

I can't control?

Why am I seeking approval

from people I don't even know?

In these crazy times I hope to find

something I can cling on to

Cause I need some substance in my life

Something real, something that feels true

You better believe for you

I've cried high tides

Cause I want you so bad

but you can't fight fire with fire

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh I just want to love you, love you, for free

Everybody wants something from me

you just want me

Listen I know how low I can go

I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all

cause you're all I've got left

Oh I hope in time

we both will

find peace of mind

Sometimes the road less travelled

is a road best left behind

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh I just want to love you, love you free

Everybody wants something from me

you just want me

You better believe

I'm trying to keep climbing

But the higher we climb

feels like we're both none the wiser

[The only regret I have

I wish that it was just at a different time

A most turbulent period of my life

Why would I put that on you?

That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about

But because of that period of time

Even though it was so much fun

I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him

There were just memories in a big storm]

I drink wine es una preciosa balada con la que vuelve a adentrarnos en un episodio de su vida. La solista británica vuelve a sorprendernos con su impresionante tono de voz en un escenario de lo más clásico y elegante: "Espero que creas que lo estoy intentando, seguir escalando, pero cuanto más alto escale, se siente como si ninguno de los dos nos diesemos cuenta. Espero que creas que he llorado por ti gigantescas mareas. Te necesito pero no puedes luchar contra el fuego con fuego" dicen algunos de sus versos".

