La madurez de Adele tras su frustrada relación en ‘I drink wine’: mira el vídeo y la letra
La cantante británica lanza su segundo vídeo de su disco 30 casi un año después
Casi un año después de la publicación de su más reciente disco de estudio, 30, Adele ha publicado el segundo videoclip para promocionarlo. Se trata de I drink wine tal y como había anunciado horas antes a través de sus perfiles oficiales en las redes sociales. Una propuesta audiovisual que recorre su madurez y sus tentaciones pasadas ahora que ha llegado a la treintena.
El vídeo, dirigido por Joe Talbot, está fechado en 2021 porque tal y como reconoció la inglesa fue el primero que rodó dentro de su nuevo proyecto musical. Antes incluso que el de Easy on me que a la postre se convertiría en el primer sencillo de su cuarto álbum de estudio.
Adele nos recuerda en esta canción que casi todo en esta vida tiene su lado positivo y su lado negativo y que con la madurez se pueden ver las cosas desde otras perspectivas pero lo importante sigue siendo el corazón. De hecho, la canción original que la intérprete compuso duraba más de 15 minutos.
Una duración inconcebible hoy en día y que finalmente se quedaron en poco más de 6 y que en el videoclip terminan por ser más de 7 con la reflexión final hablada de una Adele que luce como una diva sobre el flotador que la mantiene sobre el agua. Así es como se ha resistido a los vaivenes de la vida, a las relaciones frustradas que marcaron una época de su vida y de las que deja esta canción como testimonio.
LETRA DE I DRINK WINE DE ADELE
How can one become so bounded by choices
that somebody else makes?
How come we've both become a version of a person
we don't even like?
We're in love with the world
but the world just wants to bring us down
By putting ideas in our heads
that corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child
every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all up for fun
but now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard you work hard
find balance in the sacrifice
Yet I don't know anybody
who's truly satisfied
You better believe
I'm trying to keep climbing
But the higher we climb
feels like we're both none the wiser
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants something
you just want me
Why am I obsessing about the things
I can't control?
Why am I seeking approval
from people I don't even know?
In these crazy times I hope to find
something I can cling on to
Cause I need some substance in my life
Something real, something that feels true
You better believe for you
I've cried high tides
Cause I want you so bad
but you can't fight fire with fire
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh I just want to love you, love you, for free
Everybody wants something from me
you just want me
Listen I know how low I can go
I give as good as I get
You get the brunt of it all
cause you're all I've got left
Oh I hope in time
we both will
find peace of mind
Sometimes the road less travelled
is a road best left behind
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh I just want to love you, love you free
Everybody wants something from me
you just want me
You better believe
I'm trying to keep climbing
But the higher we climb
feels like we're both none the wiser
[The only regret I have
I wish that it was just at a different time
A most turbulent period of my life
Why would I put that on you?
That's just, like, a very heavy thing to have to talk about
But because of that period of time
Even though it was so much fun
I didn't get to go on and make new memories with him
There were just memories in a big storm]
I drink wine es una preciosa balada con la que vuelve a adentrarnos en un episodio de su vida. La solista británica vuelve a sorprendernos con su impresionante tono de voz en un escenario de lo más clásico y elegante: "Espero que creas que lo estoy intentando, seguir escalando, pero cuanto más alto escale, se siente como si ninguno de los dos nos diesemos cuenta. Espero que creas que he llorado por ti gigantescas mareas. Te necesito pero no puedes luchar contra el fuego con fuego" dicen algunos de sus versos".
