Ed Sheeran estrena en F64 un precioso homenaje a su amigo fallecido Jamal Edwards
El británico vuelve a sus raíces rapeando y recordando sus orígenes
La vida de Ed Sheeran ha dado un giro de 180 grados en los últimos tiempos marcado por dos circunstancias radicalmente opuestas: por un lado la creación de su familia y por el otro la pérdida de dos de los pilares de su nacimiento artístico.
Y si ya con Visiting hours consiguió dar una repercusión mundial al fallecimiento de su buen amigo Michael Gudinski, apenas un año después ha vuelto a rendir tributo musicalmente a otro compañero que estuvo junto a él en sus inicios: Jamal Edwards.
Para él y para SBTV ha creado un tema completamente inédito que ha estrenado como homenaje a la figura sin la cual Ed Sheeran no sería lo que es Ed Sheeran. En este hit, el británico además vuelve a sus raíces rapeando sobre una base instrumental y de piano en la que recuerda sus orígenes dentro del formato F64.
"No he publicado nada porque no puedo encontrar las palabras, no puedo responder porque no sé qué decir. Jamal es mi hermano. Su luz brillaba tan brillante. Solo la usó para iluminar a otros y nunca pidió nada a cambio" empezaba explicando el inglés en su cuenta oficial de Instagram junto a su foto con Jamal Edwards cuando se confirmó la noticia.
"La luz de una estrella brilla durante millones de años después de que se van, y su voluntad continuará iluminando cada momento oscuro, todos somos testigos de su poder. No estaría aquí sin él, tanto profesional como personalmente. Nunca habrá nada parecido a lo que él es, pero estoy muy agradecido de haber existido dentro de su órbita. Mi hermano, vamos" concluía el artista.
letra de f64 de ed sheeran
Yo Jam, this is a letter to you
It's been a while, but it's been hard for me to get in the booth
Since we last spoke, I've become a father of two
Trying to live life with a smile but that's been harder to do
'Cause all I wanna do is talk about you
But these tears won't let me talk about you
We should've known that we'd be lost without you
Therapy sessions, digging deep in depression
I got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my fuc*** heart
At your birthday, couldn't even crack a smile
I just cried and left the party, Neesh, I'll see you in a while
Headed to the mural, got some jerk wings and plantain
'Cause that is the way that me and you would celebrate it
I never knew you touched the stuff, 'cause you'd always bad me up
You saw me more than drunk, you always hated what it does
Before Lyra I just stopped, I haven't even wanted one
I can't get over, this is fuc***, man I wished I'd known
And yo, we cried for nine nights in your family home
Laid you to rest in the ground but without a stone
You know it hits me most at moments, now when I'm alone
Every morning, I remember that you're really gone
'Cause it's been a long night and I cry 'cause I miss my brother
You know for life, got your sis and mother
And day and night, it still hits that you're gone
And right now, I'm spilling tears in my cup
You left the world before you met Jupiter
Wish you'd have known, you would be godfather
You would've loved loving my little girls
If not for them, I'd be done with the world
Was there two hours after you passed
Speeding east to west, silent in the back of the car
Was at your mum's, there all week, trying to make sense but I can't
And although it's been a year, still feel the pain in my heart
'Cause you were there from the start
The day we met, yeah I moved in and we were never apart
People assumed that we were lovers but we're brothers in arms
Symbiotic bond of love and gave each other a chance, my god
Ah, f*** sake, lately I've been crying so much, my lungs ache
Teardrops all over my shirt like blood stains
And I know to heal a heart, it must break
But I'm done praying
They gave me a shovel at your burial and
Watching you get lowered is something I can't forget at all
And people find and stop me in the street and say it's terrible
But they don't know you like I knew you and they never will
No one saw the nights turn into day when we were battle rapping
No one saw the belly laugh, and every train to somewhere random
No one saw the holidays, and then our first experience clubbing
No one knew the things you did for me and never asked for nothing
No one read the conversations of the moves that we were planning
No one knew about the way you felt the scene, left you abandoned
No one knew about your fears 'cause you would hide them with a smile
No one knew when people took an inch, you would give 'em a mile
'Cause that was always Jamal, SB to the crowd
They used to shout your net worth, but they don't mention it now
They hear about your good deeds and infectious smile
A golden heart that's still remembered is worth more than a crown
I promised sixty-four bars and now I keep it to Tanisha
Mommy, Isaac, the gang, but I just wish that you'd seen it
I can't accept that you're gone, or the grief that I'm feeling
I prayed to God for answers but he still won't give me a reason
I think about you every day, nothing will take this pain away
I'll keep your legacy amazing, mate
The conversations at your grave's the only way to be close
I know you'll greet me with a smile on the day that I go
'Cause it's been a long night and I cry 'cause I miss my brother
And for life, got your sis and mother
You know I cry 'cause I miss my brother
My brother was SBTV
Casi un año después le rinde este homenaje en forma de canción en la que habla de sus muchas aventuras musicales juntos sobre el escenario de su estadio favorito: Stamford Bridge.
La letra del tema está lleno de referencias a esa juventud que Jamal y Ed compartieron con batallas de rap, noches que terminaban en amaneceres musicales y una amistad que iba más allá de dos amigos. Casi como dice el propio intérprete en la canción, eran dos hermanos.
"El pasado año perdimos a nuestro líder y fundador Jamal Edwards. Ha sido un durísimo golpe admitirlo porque él eera la fuerza conductora detrás de tantas y tantas luces brillantes que forman parte de las vidas de todo el equipo de SB. Jamal tenía una conexión única con los artistas y creativos y era el más feliz sobre la tierra haciéndolo. Su viaje empezó de forma local pero se volvió una aventura global gracias a sus vínculos. Uno de ellos fue con su amigo y hermano Ed Sheeran. De un tuit a una hermandad. Con el regreso de la serie F64 Ed Sheeran da el pistoletazo de salida a los homenajes a Jamal" explica el canal oficial de SBTV.
